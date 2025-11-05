The Federal Government has announced plans to invest N12 billion in digital economy research projects to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global digital landscape and ensure the country benefits from the dividends of digital transformation.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, made this known on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the 18th International Conference on Theory and Practices of Electronic Governance (ICEGOV) in Abuja.

The four-day event, themed “Shaping the Future of Digital Governance Through Cooperation, Innovation and Inclusion,” was organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Breakdown of funds usage

Dr. Tijani said the funds would be channeled into three major research clusters, each hosted by six universities across the country.

“The Nigerian government is not just doing this as a show because immediately after ICEGOV last year, we funded over 55 research projects.

“At the moment, we are putting together about N12 billion to fund further research projects that are focused on the digital economy.

“We are setting up three research clusters of six universities, each one focused on artificial intelligence, and another focused on the biggest issue in our nation today, which is connectivity, where we are investing significantly.

“Thirdly, because of our population, we are also funding another research cluster that is focused on digital skills and literacy,” he said.

According to him, the initiative aims to deepen Nigeria’s research capacity and build a foundation for inclusive digital development.

Digital transformation

Dr. Bosun Tijani stressed that digital technologies are now central to human progress and that no nation can achieve sustainable development without embracing them.

He said platforms like ICEGOV help countries explore emerging technologies responsibly and shape policies that balance innovation with societal needs, adding that Nigeria’s strong participation in the 2024 edition earned it the right to host in 2025.

The ICEGOV Steering Committee Chair, Ms. Elsa Estevez, called for global cooperation in managing the impact of artificial intelligence and other digital innovations.

“In the past years, we were profoundly affected by digitally driven innovations, and we often adapt them without much reflection and such innovations dramatically change the way we interact, socially, work, build and complement our capacities,” she said.

Estevez said that innovation must remain people-centred and ethical, warning that governments must actively engage citizens in shaping public policy and countering misinformation. She added that securing the public digital space requires regulation, education, and awareness built on sound information ethics.

More insights

The Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, said the Federal Government has concluded plans to integrate digital literacy into Nigeria’s school curriculum starting in 2026.

“In Africa, we have a very young population, our citizens are digitally native and they are all online, therefore governments need to meet them where they are,” he said.

He explained that the initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader Knowledge Policy and Digital Literacy Framework.

Inuwa added that government ministries, departments, and agencies are also being equipped to ensure public servants acquire digital skills for improved service delivery.