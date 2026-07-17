Abia secures $145 million investment commitment to establish solar manufacturing plant

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has welcomed a proposed $145 million investment to establish a solar manufacturing plant in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, describing it as a major boost to the state's industrial and renewable energy ambitions.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has welcomed a proposed $145 million investment to establish a solar manufacturing plant in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, describing it as a major boost to the state’s industrial and renewable energy ambitions.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, after Otti received the investors, led by their Team Lead, Dr. Oko Jaja, at the Government House in Umuahia.

During the meeting held on July 16, 2026, Otti said he was encouraged that the proposed project had reached the Final Investment Decision (FID) stage, with the investors committing up to $145 million to establish the solar manufacturing facility in the state.

What they are saying

Governor Otti welcomed the investors’ commitment, saying the project had progressed to the stage where they were ready to invest up to $145 million in Abia.

“I’m glad that at least you have reached the final investment decision where you are investing up to $145 million.”

He also assured the investors of the state’s continued support, noting that the government had already provided the land required for the project and remained willing to address any additional requirements needed to facilitate the investment.

“We had to do everything that was required to make the land available. And we would like to assure you that if there is any other thing that you need for this investment, do not hesitate to let us know.”

Speaking on behalf of the investors, Dr. Oko Jaja said the project, being developed with Chinese partners, had advanced significantly and that the first tranche of funding is expected to be released by September 2026, paving the way for implementation.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of MD NWAKANMA NIGERIA Limited, Dennis Madu Nwakamma, said construction of the plant is expected to commence by the end of September under a public-private partnership with the Abia State Government. He added that the project will manufacture solar panels and related products while creating jobs and providing technical training for young people in the state.

More insights

The proposed investment adds to Abia’s growing push into the renewable energy sector. The state is among the few in Nigeria with a regulated electricity market and is home to Geometric Power, whose integrated power system supplies electricity to Aba and surrounding communities.

The development also follows Governor Otti’s recent commissioning of an upgraded 5MVA power station at Abia State University, which doubled the facility’s capacity from 2.5MVA to improve electricity supply within the institution.

Earlier, in February 2024, he commissioned the 188MW Geometric Power Plant, a landmark project aimed at expanding power generation and improving electricity access in the state.

What you should know

The proposed solar manufacturing facility is the latest in a series of investment projects announced for Abia as the state seeks to attract private capital into manufacturing and infrastructure.

In March, Governor Otti commissioned a $35 million industrial facility in Aba, part of a planned $100 million investment expected to deepen the city’s manufacturing base and attract additional private sector activity.

The state government has also completed the acquisition of Afro Beverages from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) after paying N500 million to facilitate the revival of the company.

Separately, the Federal Government and the African Development Bank have urged the Abia State Government to resolve administrative delays affecting the commencement of the $263.8 million Abia State Integrated Infrastructural Development (ABSIID) project, which is expected to strengthen infrastructure and support economic growth across the state.