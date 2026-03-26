Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has commissioned a $35 million industrial facility in Aba, marking a new addition to the state’s manufacturing sector.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, following the commissioning of the Ultimum Beverages production plant on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

The facility, which is part of a planned $100 million investment in the area, is expected to strengthen industrial activity in Aba, a city with a long-standing reputation for commerce and manufacturing. Governor Otti described the project as a sign of renewed private sector interest in the state.

What they are saying

The government said the project reflects ongoing efforts to improve the business environment and attract investment into key sectors of the economy.

Otti noted that the establishment of the facility by its promoters indicates confidence in Aba’s economic potential and recent infrastructure improvements.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, join me in celebrating the leaders and pathfinders at the Kadji Group… for their confidence in the Aba business ecosystem and its network of advantages,” he said.

“By committing over $35 million to build a state-of-the-art production facility and pledging to increase this to $100 million here in Egbeluowor, Osisioma Ngwa LGA, today’s event offers the ultimate validation to our position that indeed the phoenix has risen from the ashes of its ruins.”

He added that the project underscores how investors respond to environments that offer relative stability and prospects for returns.

More insights

Ultimum Limited, the company behind the facility, operates in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods sector and produces the Razzl brand of carbonated soft drinks.

The Aba plant will serve as its primary production hub, manufacturing four variants, Pamplemousse, Cola, Orange, and Lemon, for distribution across different markets.

The company said the facility is projected to generate employment opportunities across production, administration, and distribution, while also supporting suppliers, logistics operators, and other players within its value chain.

Chairman of Ultimum and representative of the Kadji Group, Whalen Kadji, described the administration of Alex Otti as “a Government that does not just talk about development, but actively creates the condition for it to happen.”

Stating that the decision to site the plant in Aba was influenced by the city’s established commercial base and improving infrastructure, the Kadji group thanked Governor Otti for quickly reconstructing the 1.2km road leading to the production facility.

What you should know

On February 28, Nairametrics reported that the Abia State government has finalized the acquisition of Afro Beverages from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) following the payment of N500 million to facilitate the takeover and revival of the company.

This move aligns with the state’s earlier plans to revive critical industries in Aba, including Star Paper Mill, Textile Mills, International Equitable Associates, Afro Beverages, and Ogwe Golden Chicken.

Additionally, last year, Governor Otti’s administration revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Abia Hotels, which had been issued to Investment Guarantee Limited, the firm managing the hotel since 2013.

The state is equally embarking on broader infrastructural projects. In July 2024, the state announced a partnership with the Federal Government to construct the state’s first airport.

Other projects like the 188MW Geometric Power Plant in Aba, which one report described as a “beacon of progress for Nigeria’s broader electricity challenges” add to the state’s effort to revive economic activities through capital projects.

These infrastructural developments tie into the Greater Aba Master Plan, a 25-year comprehensive blueprint unveiled last year to guide the long-term development and transformation of the commercial city.