Alex Otti has commissioned an upgraded 5MVA power station at Abia State University, increasing its capacity from 2.5MVA to improve the electricity supply within the institution.

The commissioning took place on Friday, March 27, in Uturu, as part of activities marking the university’s combined 30th to 32nd convocation ceremony.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ctz. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha.

Beyond the power facility, the governor also commissioned three retrofitted hostels, Blocks A, B, and C, and performed the foundation-laying ceremony for new 5,000-bed capacity male and female hostels, as well as new Faculty of Agriculture and Faculty of Law buildings.

He also flagged off a 1.8km internal road project within the campus.

What Governor Otti is saying

The governor emphasised that the projects reflect his administration’s commitment to solving critical infrastructure challenges in the state’s education sector.

He described the upgraded power station as the fulfilment of a key promise to the university community, noting that efforts were underway to ensure a stable and sustainable electricity supply.

“This is a promise fulfilled. The last time I came here, I gave instructions that, whatever it takes, we must connect Abia State University to the grid, until the time we will take them off the grid.”

Otti also reiterated his preference for consolidating the university’s campuses in Uturu to improve coordination and resource utilisation.

“I want to reiterate that it makes more sense for all the campuses to be here in Uturu. It is important that everybody is in Uturu, except Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba,” he said.

In their remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ndukwe Okeudo, commended the governor’s interventions, noting that they would address accommodation challenges and boost the institution’s capacity. Similarly, the Students’ Union Government President, Comrade Emmanuel Ugwuanyi, expressed appreciation for the administration’s efforts to improve student welfare.

More insights

The newly commissioned and ongoing projects are expected to significantly improve infrastructure and learning conditions at ABSU.

The retrofitted hostels aim to provide better accommodation for students, while the planned 10,000-bed hostel expansion is designed to ease longstanding housing shortages.

The new faculties and internal road project are also expected to enhance academic delivery and improve mobility within the campus.

Otti noted that he had directed a comprehensive upgrade of facilities across the institution and expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me start by thanking the University Authority of the Abia State University, Uturu, for seeing that the directive that the government gave is being carried out,” he said.

He further revealed plans for a dedicated power line with an estimated capacity of 15 megawatts, which would not only serve the university but also benefit Uturu and surrounding communities.

“I think the capacity of that line is about 15 megawatts. So, I believe that work will start on that very soon. It is going to be a gas turbine, but with improvement and upgrading to renewable energy in due course. That’s a longer-term project,” Otti added.

What you should know

The commissioning of the upgraded power plant aligns with the governor’s broader push to industrialise Abia State through infrastructure development.

Just two days earlier, Otti commissioned a $35 million industrial facility in Aba, further strengthening the state’s manufacturing base.

In February 2024, he also commissioned the 188MW Geometric Power Plant, a project widely seen as a major step toward addressing Nigeria’s persistent electricity challenges.

Other key initiatives under his administration include the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy of Abia Hotels as part of efforts to reposition state assets, as well as plans to develop the state’s first airport in partnership with the Federal Government.

These projects are part of the broader Greater Aba Master Plan, a 25-year development blueprint aimed at transforming the commercial city into a major economic hub.