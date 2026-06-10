The Nigeria Police Force has launched a nationwide operation against vehicles operating with concealed, defaced, or altered number plates, in a fresh crackdown aimed at strengthening enforcement and curbing criminal evasion tactics across the country.

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a nationwide operation against vehicles operating with concealed, defaced, or altered number plates, in a fresh crackdown aimed at strengthening enforcement and curbing criminal evasion tactics across the country.

The directive was issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, during a monthly conference with senior officers at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre in Abuja, according to a statement posted on the Force’s official X account.

The operation targets motorists who obscure, tamper with, or remove essential details from their registration plates, a practice authorities say has increasingly been used to frustrate identification and aid criminal activity.

The police say the exercise will be implemented nationwide with immediate effect.

What they are saying

The Nigeria Police Force said the directive from the Inspector-General is aimed at strengthening enforcement and ensuring full compliance with vehicle registration laws.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, has directed all Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, and Heads of Formations nationwide to intensify enforcement against vehicles operating without registration number plates, as well as those with concealed, altered, defaced, or otherwise obscured registration numbers,” the statement read.

The IGP said the increasing use of altered or concealed plates poses a direct threat to national security.

He noted that criminals often exploit such tactics to avoid detection, tracking, and arrest.

According to the police leadership, proper vehicle identification remains a critical tool for intelligence gathering, crime prevention, and effective policing across Nigeria.

More insights

The police say the renewed enforcement drive is part of a wider effort to improve public safety and strengthen compliance with vehicle identification standards nationwide.

The Inspector-General directed all police formations to begin immediate implementation of the operation, stressing that enforcement must be uniform across all commands. Officers have also been warned against granting preferential treatment to offenders.

The Force reiterated that vehicles with concealed or defaced plates will be impounded, while offenders will face prosecution under applicable laws.

The statement noted that the move is expected to improve surveillance capabilities, reduce impersonation risks on highways, and enhance the ability of security agencies to trace vehicles linked to criminal activities.

Get up to speed

The nationwide directive follows earlier enforcement actions at the state level, particularly in Oyo State, where police authorities had already launched a crackdown on unregistered, fake, or obscured number plates.

In Oyo, the state command conducted stop-and-search operations, intelligence-led patrols, and coordinated raids aimed at improving security following recent incidents of abduction in parts of the state. Authorities there had also warned that violators risk arrest and vehicle impoundment.

These earlier operations are now being expanded into a coordinated national effort, signalling a more centralised approach to enforcement under the Nigeria Police Force leadership.

What you should know

The crackdown comes at a time when the cost of obtaining number plates and driver’s licenses in Nigeria has increased following a revised pricing structure approved by the Joint Tax Board (JTB).

The updated rates took effect on Sunday, June 8, 2025, and apply nationwide. According to the JTB, the adjustment reflects the introduction of enhanced security features in the production process, as well as rising production-related costs.

Key revised fees include:

Standard private vehicle number plate – N30,000

Standard commercial vehicle number plate – N30,000

Articulated vehicle number plate – N90,000

Dealer vehicle number plate – N100,000

Out-of-season number plate – N150,000

Fancy vehicle number plate – N400,000

Government standard vehicle number plate – N80,000

Motorcycle number plate – N12,000

The police say strict enforcement of proper registration is essential to complement these updated security-driven reforms and ensure that all vehicles on Nigerian roads remain properly identifiable.