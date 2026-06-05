The Oyo State Police Command has launched coordinated raids, stop-and-search operations, and intelligence-led patrols across the state as part of renewed efforts to strengthen security and combat criminal activities.

The Oyo State Police Command has launched coordinated raids, stop-and-search operations, and intelligence-led patrols across the state as part of renewed efforts to strengthen security and combat criminal activities.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, June 5, 2026, by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka.

The latest security measures come amid heightened concerns over safety in the state, following the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo communities more than two weeks ago.

What they are saying

The police said the coordinated raids, stop-and-search operations, and increased security visibility will be sustained across the state as part of a broader strategy to curb crime and improve public safety.

The Command said the operations will be intelligence-led and will focus on identified criminal blackspots across both urban and rural areas of the state.

It added that sustained patrols, coordinated raids, and stop-and-search operations will continue alongside increased deployment of personnel across strategic locations.

“Furthermore, the Command will sustain intermittent stop-and-search operations, intelligence-led patrols, and coordinated raids of identified criminal blackspots across the State. There will also be increased police visibility and strategic deployment of personnel within key locations across urban and rural areas,” the statement read in part.

The Command explained that personnel have been strategically deployed to improve visibility and ensure faster response to security threats.

More insights

The police also confirmed that the operation includes a statewide enforcement exercise targeting unmarked vehicles, fake or obscured number plates, and unauthorized plate coverings.

It warned that offenders will be arrested, while vehicles and motorcycles may be impounded in line with existing laws and operational procedures.

According to the Command, the enforcement is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with vehicle identification regulations and strengthening the state’s security architecture.

Residents were urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative during the exercise, as authorities stressed that the operations are being carried out in the interest of public safety.

The Command further assured that all activities will be conducted professionally, lawfully, and with full respect for human rights.

Get up to speed

Oyo State has remained in the spotlight in recent weeks following a major kidnapping incident recorded on May 15, when armed men attacked three schools in Ahoro Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

The affected schools include Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

About 39 pupils and seven teachers were abducted, bringing the total number of victims to around 46, including senior staff such as a vice principal identified as Mrs. Rachael/Folawe Alamu.

One teacher, Michael Oyedokun, later died while in captivity.

In response, the Oyo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) directed public school teachers to withdraw services from June 1, while protests demanding the release of the victims have been held across Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command recently dismissed reports claiming that the abducted pupils and teachers had been released, describing such claims as false and misleading.

It insisted that no release had taken place and confirmed that rescue operations remain ongoing.

What you should know

Following the abduction, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deployed top security chiefs to Oyo State and approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards to support security operations.

A federal delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff visited affected communities on May 31, 2026, to assess the security situation and coordinate response efforts.

The Presidency has also directed intensified rescue operations, with considerations ongoing for the establishment of a military base in the area to strengthen long-term security response capacity.