The cost of obtaining a driver’s license or number plate in Nigeria is set to rise, following the approval of a new price structure by the Joint Tax Board (JTB).

The revised fees, which apply nationwide, will take effect on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

According to a public service announcement issued by the JTB in May 2025, the adjustment was prompted by the introduction of enhanced security features in the production of number plates and driver’s licenses, along with rising incidental production costs.

As stated in the announcement, “The Joint Tax Board (JTB) has approved a new price adjustment for motor vehicles and motorcycle number plates and driver’s license. The price adjustment is due to the introduction of enhanced security features on the number plates and driver’s license, and the incidental cost of production. The new price is effective Sunday, June 8, 2025.”

The JTB, which serves as the apex tax coordination body in the country, has called on relevant government agencies and motor vehicle licensing authorities to implement the updated rates accordingly.

New rates approved by the Joint Tax Board

The revised price structure is as follows:

Motor vehicle driver’s license:

N15,000 (3 years)

N21,000 (5 years)

Tricycle driver’s license:

N7,000 (3 years)

N11,000 (5 years)

Number Plate fees

Standard private vehicle number plate – N30,000

Standard commercial vehicle number plate – N30,000

Articulated vehicle number plate – N90,000

Dealer vehicle number plate – N100,000

Out of season number plate – N150,000

Fancy vehicle number plate – N400,000

Government standard vehicle number plate – N80,000

Government fancy vehicle number plate – N120,000

Motorcycle number plate – N12,000

Fancy motorcycle number plate – N50,000

Government standard motorcycle number plate – N20,000

Government fancy motorcycle number plate – N50,000

What you should know

Upward reviews of driver’s license and number plate fees are not uncommon in Nigeria. In 2021, a similar adjustment was approved by the Joint Tax Board (JTB) following its 147th meeting held in Kaduna on March 25, 2021.

At the time, the cost of standard private and commercial number plates increased from N12,500 to N18,750, while fancy number plates rose significantly from N80,000 to N200,000.

Motorcycle number plates were adjusted from N3,000 to N5,000, and articulated vehicle plates moved from N20,000 to N30,000. Out-of-series number plates were revised to N50,000 from N40,000, and government fancy plates increased from N15,000 to N20,000.

Driver’s license fees were also reviewed:

Three-year license: from N6,000 to N10,000

Five-year license: from N10,000 to N15,000

Motorcycle/tricycle license (3 years): from N3,000 to N5,000

Motorcycle/tricycle license (5 years): from N5,000 to N8,000

As with the newly approved 2025 rates, the 2021 adjustments were attributed to rising production costs and the integration of improved security features.