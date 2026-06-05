Something unusual is happening on the Nigerian Exchange.

For four consecutive trading sessions since June 1, 2026 — the very day Nigeria’s capital market celebrated its historic transition to the T+1 settlement cycle, the NGX All-Share Index has fallen without interruption, shedding N5.14 trillion in market capitalisation from N160.50 trillion on Monday’s open to N155.36 trillion at Thursday’s close.

The year-to-date return, which had touched 61.38% on May 25, has now retreated to 55.66%.

Over 10,000 index points have been erased from the market’s all-time high of 252,508 points reached on May 13, 2026.

For a market that has been the world’s best performer across much of the past three years, the speed and breadth of the current correction have unsettled investors.

Three of Nigeria’s most respected capital market analysts — Tajudeen Olayinka, CEO of Wyoming Capital Partners; David Adonri, CEO of Hicap Securities; and Garba Kurfi, CEO of APT Securities — spoke to Nairametrics to explain what is driving the decline, who is selling, and when the market is likely to find its floor.

Their answers reveal a correction shaped not by one factor, but by the convergence of at least five distinct pressures — none of which, they argue, signals a structural breakdown in the market’s long-term trajectory.

What the data is saying:

The four-session decline has been broad-based, touching every major sector except industrial goods, which has held broadly flat. The cumulative losses across the market’s most consequential trading days are as follows:

Monday, June 1 (Day 1): ASI fell 1.13% to 247,560.66 points; N1.81 trillion erased

Tuesday, June 2 (Day 2): ASI fell 0.35% to 246,686.66 points; N478.7 billion erased

Wednesday, June 3 (Day 3): ASI fell 1.44% to 243,132.61 points; N2.28 trillion erased

Thursday, June 4 (Day 4): ASI fell 0.37% to 242,227.31 points; N580.65 billion erased

The cumulative four-session loss in terms of market value stood at about N5.15 trillion. The benchmark All Share Index, which measures equity performance, declined by 10,281 points while market year-to-date (YTD) return fell from 61.38% to 55.66%.

More insights:

The sell-off has been heaviest in high-cap names that previously led the market’s rally.

MTN Nigeria lost 6.95% on Wednesday alone.

Lafarge Africa shed 9.97% on Wednesday.

First HoldCo declined 6.80% on Wednesday before partially rebounding 6.70% on Thursday.

Aradel Holdings — the NGX’s most spectacular performer of 2026, having surged to an all-time high of N2,024 in April — lost 9.51% on Thursday to close at N1,749.90, erasing N3.73 billion in value in a single session.

NGX Group fell 7.71% on Wednesday before recovering 4.54% on Thursday.

The free fall is not limited to the stocks highlighted above. It is much more widespread across sectors.

Analysts highlight five forces behind the correction:

1. T+1 settlement has frozen the institutional buy side

Olayinka was the most specific in identifying the structural mechanics behind the sell-off. The transition to T+1, he argued, has created an operational funding gap for the market’s most consequential buyers — pension fund administrators (PFAs), asset management companies, and institutional investors who trade through custodians.

“Before now, these traditional investors fund their activities after the trade has occurred,” he explained. “Once a trade is confirmed, they fund their accounts the following day. But with T+1, they will need to pre-fund their trades — the mandate goes with the funds required for that transaction.”

The problem, Olayinka said, is that broker-dealers do not currently have the financial capacity to bridge this gap with temporary overdrafts.

“I don’t know any broker-dealer firm that will have that kind of financial capacity to offer overdrafts to their clients.”

“Once the buy side is not responding as they wish to be, the sell side increases. Those who have not sold begin to panic and increase the sell side. That’s what I suspect is happening,” he said.

His conclusion: “It’s a temporary disorder for the market until the buy side — the guys who are making the market — are well positioned to come through these new dynamics.”

The result is that the buy side has been effectively sidelined — not because they do not want to buy, but because the operational mechanics of pre-funding under the new regime have not yet been established.

2. Pre-positioning for the Dangote Refinery IPO

Adonri was the most direct in naming the second factor: institutional investors are selling equities to build cash reserves ahead of what he described as a “mega listing” — the anticipated initial public offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, widely expected in September 2026.

“People are cashing out so as to have cash in readiness for the IPO,” he told Nairametrics. “Institutional investors are the ones who are selling off now. They need to have funds to recapitalise their businesses based on SEC policy, and also to position themselves for the mega Dangote Refinery listing.”

Kurfi confirmed the sentiment from the floor of the CSCS T+1 launch event: “Put together with the incoming listing of Dangote Refinery and other prospects, I’m expecting the market to hit N300 trillion before the end of the year. Once you get Dangote, others are coming — new investors who never played in the market are coming.”

Olayinka, however, was more measured in this explanation. “I don’t think that would be a very strong reason. They don’t even know the price. They don’t know what the valuation is yet.” He cautioned against over-attributing the correction to Dangote positioning.

3. SEC broker recapitalisation requirements

Adonri flagged a third, less widely discussed factor: the Securities and Exchange Commission’s directive requiring all market operators to recapitalise their firms.

“We are entering the general election season now and political risk has heightened. A lot of market operators are selling to prevent the erosion of investments which they will use for the recapitalisation exercise,” he explained.

This represents an unusual source of selling pressure — not from end-investors, but from the intermediary layer of broker-dealers themselves, who are liquidating positions to meet regulatory capital requirements ahead of a deadline.

4. Seasonal correction pattern

Adonri identified a fourth factor rooted in historical market behaviour: the post-dividend season correction.

“This time of the year, in line with previous seasonal trends — after the early season ends, the market goes into a correction mood. Usually that correction persists till around August and early September. That’s what we have noticed in recent years.”

The 2026 dividend season ran unusually deep, with several companies paying out large distributions including but not limited to:

Dangote Cement (N45/share),

MTN Nigeria (N15/share),

Zenith Bank (N10/share)

GTCO (12.75/share)

Lafarge Africa (N10/share), and

Okomu Oil (N15/share), etc.

The post-dividend de-risking — where investors who held stocks for dividends rotate out after receipt — is a well-established seasonal dynamic that appears to be playing out with unusual force in 2026, further amplified by the other concurrent factors.

5. Fixed income repricing pulling capital from equities

Olayinka identified a fifth and more subtle force: investors in the fixed income market are demanding higher yields, creating valuation competition for equities.

“The fixed income market — investors are pricing securities up, asking for a higher yield. Which means that if they succeed in getting that higher yield, the equity market will need to adjust a little to those dictates.”

The June 3 NTB auction bore this out precisely: the 364-day bill attracted N1.946 trillion in subscriptions against an N800 billion offer, with a stop rate of 16.35%. When risk-free government paper yields approach 16.35% annualised, the equity risk premium equation shifts — and some institutional allocation rotates from equities into fixed income.

Analysts’ conclusion:

All three analysts were emphatic on one point: the current correction does not reflect deteriorating fundamentals.

“There’s nothing wrong with the market other than some stock prices are actually high and investors must take profit,” Olayinka said.

“The banking stocks are the most depressed share prices that everyone can take advantage of. Even when others moved up, they didn’t move as much as these other stocks, even though they have better fundamentals.”

Adonri agreed, calling on retail investors to take advantage of the low prices now: “We are now in a buy-out market. Whoever has money now, this is the time to buy. Every sector of the market is very attractive now.“

Kurfi’s long-term outlook was even more bullish. “I’m expecting the market to hit N300 trillion before the end of the year. Once you get Dangote, others are coming. New investors who never played the market are coming.”

On the timing of a recovery, Olayinka projected that “by this week and next week, we should see some semblance of minor recovery because the prices are now low, especially for banking stocks and some consumer sector stocks.”

He noted that once the index approaches the 130,000–125,000 point range — still well below current levels — no seller would be willing to continue offloading. The implication: a floor may be found considerably above that level, as early bargain hunters emerge.

What you should know

The four-session decline must be viewed against the extraordinary rally that preceded it.

For investors with a six-to-twelve-month horizon and the capacity to absorb near-term volatility, the current pullback may present attractive entry point for longer-term investors.