The Nigerian Exchange ended the 2025 trading year with a stellar 51.19% annual return, marking its highest full-year performance since 2007.

This is according to data tracked by the Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI), which also showed the market closed December with an 8.43% gain, pushing total market capitalization to N99.3 trillion.

The record-breaking rally was driven by strong sectoral performances, particularly in consumer goods, insurance, and industrials, with standout stock returns far exceeding 100%.

What the data is saying

The Nigerian stock market delivered a full-year return of 51.19% in 2025, buoyed by a December rally of 8.43% and a final-day gain of 0.37%, according to figures from the NGX.

This translated into a quarterly return of 9.04% and a second-half return of 29.70%, making H2 2025 the best-performing half of the year.

July stood out with the highest monthly gain of 16.57%, which helped lift Q3 returns to 18.95%, the strongest quarterly performance of the year.

Historically, only a few years have rivaled 2025’s returns: 2020 (50.03%), 2013 (47.19%), 2023 (45.90%), and 2017 (42.30%). Most other years have posted sub-40% returns, placing 2025 in elite territory.

Sectoral breakdown: Consumer goods lead, oil & gas trails

Consumer goods stocks were the top performers in 2025, surging by 129.57%. This was supported by strong company earnings, declining FX losses, and renewed investor confidence. The biggest gainers included:

Guinness Nigeria: +398.08%

Vitafoam: +300.00%

Champion Breweries: +267.45%

Honeywell Flour Mills: +247.62%

NASCON Allied Industries: +242.90%

Other strong consumer names delivered between 100% and 200% returns, including Cadbury Nigeria (+178.60%) and Unilever Nigeria (+118.51%).

The Insurance sector followed with a 2025 return of 65.64%, with gains accelerating after the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025) was signed into law. Top insurance gainers included:

Sovereign Trust Insurance: +241.07%

AIICO Insurance: +165.03%

NEM Insurance: +144.75%

The Industrial Goods sector came in third, posting 58.91% annual growth. Beta Glass was the top performer with a 470.11% return, while other gainers included Berger Paints (+140.00%) and BUA Cement (+91.94%).

Banking stocks delivered a 39.77% gain despite a mid-year setback caused by a CBN forbearance directive. Top banks included Wema Bank (+128.75%), Stanbic IBTC (+73.61%), and GTCO (+59.12%).

The Oil and Gas sector was the only one to close negatively in 2025, dropping 1.54%, weighed down by losses in Oando, Conoil, and TotalEnergies, despite modest gains in Eterna (+40.12%) and Aradel (+12.04%).

Why this matters

The Nigerian stock market’s 2025 rally signals renewed investor confidence in the local bourse amid macroeconomic reforms, easing forex pressures, and improving corporate performance.

The broad-based gains across multiple sectors suggest a more resilient market structure compared to previous bull runs, which were often driven by fewer names or specific themes.

This also bodes well for capital market development and deeper retail investor participation heading into 2026.

For institutional investors and portfolio managers, 2025’s performance could shape expectations for continued earnings growth and potential dividend windfalls in the new year.

It also highlights the importance of policy reforms—like the NIIRA 2025—that can unlock value in overlooked sectors.

What you should know

This is the best performance for Nigerian Stocks in about 18 years and is second to 2007, when the stock market gained a whopping 74.74%.

The best ever gain recorded in Nigeria’s stock market history was in 1995 with a 130.94% gain.

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the final trading session of 2025 on a historic note as the All-Share Index (ASI) hit an unprecedented 155,613.03 points, the highest ever recorded in the Exchange’s history. See details.

The 2025 market momentum sets a high benchmark for 2026, and investors will be watching closely for sustained earnings growth, interest rate direction, FX market stability, and follow-through on key policy reforms.