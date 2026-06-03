An analysis of the 2025 workforce disclosures of major listed companies shows that banks, industrial firms, telecommunications operators, and construction companies remain among Nigeria's largest employers, reflecting the labor-intensive nature of their operations.

As Nigeria’s corporate landscape continues to evolve amid economic reforms, digital transformation, and rising competition, one metric that often receives less attention than revenue or profit is workforce size.

Beyond being a measure of scale, employee count offers insight into a company’s operational footprint, market reach, and economic impact, as they are economic engines driving livelihoods, consumer demand, and national productivity.

Companies with large workforces typically support extensive distribution networks, customer-facing operations, manufacturing facilities, construction projects, and nationwide service delivery systems.

Workforce figures include a combination of permanent, temporary, full-time, and contract employees as disclosed by each company. For multinational and group entities, employee counts typically reflect consolidated staff across all subsidiaries and countries of operation.

An analysis of the 2025 workforce disclosures of major listed companies shows that banks, industrial firms, telecommunications operators, and construction companies remain among Nigeria’s largest employers, reflecting the labor-intensive nature of their operations.

It is noteworthy that some companies did not disclose details of their staff strength in their full year financial report.

Top 10 listed companies with the largest number of employees as of 2025

Fidelity Bank Plc – 3,466 employees

Fidelity Bank rounds out the top ten with a workforce of 3,466 employees up from 3,182 employees in 2024. This means the bank added 284 employees within a year, which has in turn helped improve customer service delivery, support business development initiatives, and strengthen operational efficiency.

The increase in staff strength aligns with the bank’s continued growth strategy and expanding customer base.

Key milestones include:

Growth in retail banking operations.

Expansion of SME banking services.

Strengthened digital banking capabilities.

Increased market presence across Nigeria.

Sterling Bank Plc – 3,723 employees

Sterling Bank maintained a sizeable workforce of 3,723 despite a modest reduction of 103 in employee numbers from 3,826 employees in 2024.

The bank’s workforce remains central to delivering retail banking services and supporting its technology transformation agenda.

Key milestones include:

Continued focus on digital banking.

Expansion of sector-focused lending initiatives.

Strong focus on niche sectors (health, education, renewable energy)

Increased investment in technology-driven services.

Airtel Africa Plc – 4,263 employees

Airtel Africa Group remains one of the largest telecommunications employers among listed firms. The telco giant maintained a workforce of 4,263 employees, up from 4,132 employees as it continued expanding mobile, data, and mobile money services across its markets.

Its workforce supports network operations, sales, customer experience, and technology deployment across multiple markets.

Airtel’s numbers show high productivity per employee, driven by infrastructure and technology rather than labor intensity.

Key milestones:

Continued growth in mobile subscribers.

Expansion of data services.

Increased adoption of mobile money solutions.

Investment in network infrastructure.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) – 6,122 employees

GTCO maintained steady workforce growth while continuing its transformation into a diversified financial services group. The company recorded modest growth from 5,984 employees in 2024 to 6,122 employees in 2025.

GTCO’s workforce supports its multi-business strategy across banking and non-banking subsidiaries, while demonstrating a more technology-driven operating model, balancing efficiency with growth.

Key milestones

Expansion beyond traditional banking.

Growth in payments and financial technology offerings.

Strengthened regional operations.

Zenith Bank Plc – 8,773 employees

Zenith Bank recorded one of the most significant increases among the top employers, adding more than 1,000 employees, from 7,704 in 2024 to 8,773 employees in the review period, supporting growing transaction volumes and the bank’s expanding digital and retail banking ecosystem.

Notably, female employees (4,900) outnumber male employees (3,873) within the organization.

Despite digital efficiency, Zenith’s expanded workforce highlights continued investment in human capital to support premium banking services.

Key milestones:

Continued leadership in profitability and shareholder returns.

Expansion of digital banking channels.

Strong corporate banking franchise.

Sustained growth in customer deposits.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc – 8,859 employees

Julius Berger remains one of Nigeria’s largest private-sector employers with 8,859 employees, despite a reduction in workforce size.

The company’s workforce was reduced by 560 employees from 9,419 employees in 2024.

Construction remains one of the most labor-intensive sectors, making workforce size a key determinant of project execution capacity.

As Nigeria’s leading engineering and construction company, the firm declining workforce may signal project completion cycles or efficiency gains, as construction firms often adjust staffing based on active contracts.

Key milestones:

Continued execution of major infrastructure projects.

Participation in road, bridge, and industrial developments.

Strong reputation for large-scale engineering delivery.

Access Holdings Plc – 9,960 employees

Access Holdings crossed the 9,000-employee mark following another year of expansion across banking and financial services, having increased its workforce sharply from 8,939 in 2024.

The group continues to strengthen its position as one of Africa’s most geographically diversified banking institutions.

Its growing staff strength mirrors branch expansion, digital transformation, customer service, regional operations, and integration efforts, especially after multiple mergers and acquisitions.

Key milestones:

Expansion into new African markets.

Increased adoption of digital banking services.

Continued growth in customer deposits and transaction volumes.

Strategic acquisitions and market expansion initiatives.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) –10,821 employees

UBA recorded one of the strongest workforce expansions among major employers, increasing staff strength by 16% year-on-year to 10,821, a significant jump from 9,323 employees in 2024.

The bank disclosed a workforce composition of male employees of 5,710 and female employees of 5,111, highlighting one of the most balanced gender distributions among Nigeria’s largest employers.

UBA’s broad geographic footprint requires significant human capital to support customer acquisition, compliance, operations, and technology-driven growth.

Key milestones:

Continued expansion across Africa with operation in over 20 African countries.

Strengthened digital banking operations.

Increased transaction volumes across multiple markets.

Expanded retail and SME banking activities.

First Holdco Plc –10,871 employees

First Holdco recorded one of the largest staff strength increases among major listed companies, adding 630 employees during the year.

The company recorded steady growth from 10,241 employees in 2024 to 10,871 employees.

The growth reflects the group’s continued expansion across banking, asset management, merchant banking, and financial services.

Its large employee base supports extensive branch operations, customer service functions, risk management, technology development, and business growth initiatives.

Key milestones:

Continued modernization of banking operations.

Expansion of digital banking platforms.

Strengthened retail and corporate banking franchises.

Sustained position among Nigeria’s largest financial institutions.

Dangote Cement Plc –21,418 employees

Dangote Cement remains Nigeria’s largest corporate employer among the listed NGX companies by a wide margin, with a workforce of 21,418 employees across its cement manufacturing operations.

Although employee numbers declined slightly from 21,649 in 2024, the company continues to operate one of Africa’s largest cement production networks, with plants and terminals spread across Nigeria and several African countries.

The size of its workforce reflects the scale of activities involved in quarrying, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maintenance, engineering, and corporate operations.

A large workforce enables Dangote Cement to maintain production efficiency, support nationwide distribution, and sustain its dominant market position.

Key milestones:

Maintains leadership in Nigeria’s cement market.

Continues to expand export operations across Africa.

Remains one of the largest contributors to industrial output and non-oil exports.

Operates integrated manufacturing facilities requiring substantial technical and operational manpower.

What you should know

The top 10 companies collectively accounted for 88,276 employees in 2025 compared to 84,399 employees in 2024, reinforcing their importance to Nigeria’s formal labor market and broader economy.

Banking remains Nigeria’s largest white-collar employer, as six of the top ten employers are financial institutions. This reflects the industry’s extensive branch networks, customer-facing operations, compliance requirements, and increasing technology investments.

Companies that recorded some of the largest increases in employee numbers, including UBA, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, and First Holdco, were also among those expanding operations, deepening digital capabilities, and growing their customer base.

Large organizations require extensive manpower to support production, distribution, customer service, logistics, engineering, and administration. This explains why firms such as Dangote Cement and Julius Berger remain among Nigeria’s largest employers.

While profitability, revenue growth, and market capitalization often dominate investor discussions, workforce size remains an important indicator of economic impact.

These companies not only generate shareholder value but also provide direct employment opportunities, develop professional talent, support thousands of families, and contribute to broader economic growth.

As Nigeria’s economy continues to diversify, companies that successfully balance productivity, talent development, and operational growth are likely to remain among the country’s leading corporate employers.