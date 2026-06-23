When African startups rebrand, the obvious question is usually “why now?” In Chaka’s case, the answer reveals something bigger than a new name. Chaka, Nigeria’s first SEC-licensed digital sub-broker, has launched Hisa, a new investment app and investing platform designed for retail investors across Nigeria. The platform provides access to Nigerian, stocks and ETFs while […]

When African startups rebrand, the obvious question is usually “why now?”

In Chaka’s case, the answer reveals something bigger than a new name.

Chaka, Nigeria’s first SEC-licensed digital sub-broker, has launched Hisa, a new investment app and investing platform designed for retail investors across Nigeria. The platform provides access to Nigerian, stocks and ETFs while introducing a brand identity that reflects the company’s broader pan-African ambitions.

The official explanation is straightforward. Hisa, a Swahili word meaning “shares,” better represents the company’s growing presence across African markets. But beneath the name change sits a larger thesis about retail investing on the continent.

For years, fintech conversations around investing focused on access. Build the rails. Connect people to markets. Reduce barriers to entry.

The assumption was that once access existed, participation would naturally follow.

Reality proved more complicated.

Many Africans still view investing as complex, expensive, or reserved for a small group of financially sophisticated users. Brokerage accounts remain underpenetrated across much of the continent despite the growth of digital financial products and increased access to public markets.

Chaka’s rebrand suggests the company believes the next challenge isn’t infrastructure. It’s adoption.

That reflects a growing reality across African fintech.

Payments infrastructure exists. Banking infrastructure exists. Investment infrastructure increasingly exists.

Adoption is now the harder problem.

Many retail investors remain excluded not because products are unavailable, but because those products often feel intimidating. Hidden fees, complicated interfaces, and fragmented user experiences continue to discourage participation.

Hisa is an attempt to solve that layer of the problem.

The Hisa investment app replaces the Chaka app and introduces a redesigned investing experience centred on simplicity, transparency, and automation. Existing users retain their portfolios and account histories, while the company hopes the platform appeals to people who have never invested before.

There’s also a symbolic layer to the rebrand.

Choosing a Swahili name is an attempt to anchor the business within a continental identity rather than a national one. Whether that resonates with users remains to be seen, but it aligns with a growing trend among African startups seeking to position themselves as regional businesses rather than country-specific players.

That distinction matters because the future of African fintech is increasingly regional.

As competition intensifies, companies will need scale beyond their home markets. The winners are likely to be platforms that combine regulatory credibility with products that feel intuitive enough for mainstream users.

Hisa is betting that retail investing’s next growth phase will come from design, trust, and simplicity.

If that thesis proves correct, the significance of this launch won’t be that Chaka became Hisa, it will be that more Africans became investors.

Hisa is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Existing Chaka users can simply update their app to access the new Hisa experience, while new users can sign up directly to begin investing.

For more information, visit www.hisa.co or follow Hisa on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn @hisanigeria. For support inquiries, contact support@hisa.co