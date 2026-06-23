Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has reaffirmed its commitment to youth enterprise development through its partnership with the Activate Success International Foundation at the National Youth Entrepreneurship & Empowerment Programme, YEEP 2026. The summit, held over the weekend in Abuja, brought together young entrepreneurs, business leaders, and ecosystem stakeholders to discuss how technology, mentorship, […]

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has reaffirmed its commitment to youth enterprise development through its partnership with the Activate Success International Foundation at the National Youth Entrepreneurship & Empowerment Programme, YEEP 2026.

The summit, held over the weekend in Abuja, brought together young entrepreneurs, business leaders, and ecosystem stakeholders to discuss how technology, mentorship, and access to resources can accelerate business growth.

Speaking at the event, Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, highlighted the importance of equipping young entrepreneurs with the infrastructure, tools, and opportunities needed to build sustainable businesses.

In his fireside chat with Ms Love Idoko-Uloko, Activate Success Foundation’s CEO, Agboola spoke about how the company was built around a simple vision: creating “the infrastructure of infrastructures”, enabling businesses in Africa to reach customers across markets, from Abuja to Nairobi, London, and beyond, without friction.

Drawing from Flutterwave’s own growth journey, Agboola shared lessons from the company’s early days, including pitching its vision in San Francisco when the company was still building credibility globally.

He also emphasised the role of humility, mentorship, and relationships in the company’s growth journey, highlighting how the guidance and support of the late Herbert Wigwe helped shape some of the opportunities that opened doors for Flutterwave.

Agboola used his experience to encourage young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities available to them today, noting that access to knowledge, technology, and global markets has created new possibilities for the next generation of African builders.

“You are living in a world where you can learn anything, build anything, and become anything. The question is whether you are locking in and investing in yourself with the consistency and excellence that will carry you to where you are going,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Olufunmilayo Olaniyi, Business Development at Flutterwave, reinforced the company’s commitment to removing barriers for emerging entrepreneurs through access to digital payment solutions and business infrastructure.

“This is 2026, and the question has evolved from whether Africa is open for business to whether you are ready when that opportunity shows up for you,” said Olaniyi.

Through the programme, Flutterwave, in partnership with Activate Success International Foundation, awarded over 25 grants to young Nigerian entrepreneurs to support business growth and invest in the next generation of African builders.