Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development have intensified calls for greater gender inclusion as a critical driver of Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy ambition.

The renewed push was highlighted during a strategic visit by the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, to NGX Group on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The engagement, which culminated in a ceremonial Closing Gong, underscored a shared commitment among policymakers and capital market stakeholders to expand women’s participation in the financial system.

The Minister stressed that integrating women into Nigeria’s financial architecture is essential to unlocking economic opportunities and achieving the country’s long-term growth target.

The visit also reflects a growing consensus that systemic barriers limiting women’s access to finance and capital markets must be addressed through coordinated policy and market interventions.

What they are saying

Market leaders emphasised the importance of women’s participation in driving inclusive economic growth and strengthening Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem.

The Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, stated that women are central to Nigeria’s economic transformation and that the capital market offers a viable platform for mobilising long-term funding for women-led enterprises.

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Emomotimi Agama, noted that current participation levels do not reflect Nigeria’s demographic potential and called for policies that encourage more women to actively engage in the market.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, highlighted that innovation is key to lowering entry barriers and expanding access to investment platforms for women and underserved groups.

Collectively, stakeholders agreed that improving access to capital for women will deepen wealth creation, support business expansion, and enhance economic resilience across the country.

More insights

Sulaiman-Ibrahim described gender inclusion as an economic imperative rather than a social aspiration, stressing that the capital market must evolve to reflect broader societal participation at a time when the government targets to grow the economy to a $1 trillion economy.

She observed that women remain underrepresented in formal finance despite their significant contributions to productivity, particularly within the informal sector.

This gap, she noted, creates a disconnect that limits Nigeria’s ability to fully harness its economic potential.

She added that achieving a $1 trillion economy requires unlocking women’s capacity through targeted interventions, improved financial literacy, and expanded access to funding and investment opportunities.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in driving sustainable inclusion across the financial ecosystem.

The event brought together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing gender inclusion as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic development.

What you should know

Advocacy for women’s inclusion in Nigeria’s capital market has gained momentum in recent times, with high-profile stakeholders calling for policy initiatives to enable women to have increased access to the capital market ecosystem.

Recent visits by prominent figures such as Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu and the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, have amplified calls for dismantling barriers to women’s access to capital.

Both leaders emphasised the need for stronger policy support and financial literacy initiatives to boost women’s participation in investment activities.

They also highlighted the importance of inclusive investment frameworks in enabling women to contribute meaningfully to national growth.

These developments align with broader efforts by government and market operators to position women as key contributors to wealth creation and economic expansion in Nigeria.