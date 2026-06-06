Several African economies are expected to maintain strong growth momentum in 2026, with countries projected to expand at rates well above the global average

Several African economies are expected to maintain strong growth momentum in 2026, with countries projected to expand at rates well above the global average

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), African countries’s economies are expected to record growth rates ranging from 5.9% to 9.2% in 2026, significantly above the global growth average.

Notably, Nigeria, Africa’s third largest economy by GDP according to IMF projection in 2026, is projected to grow by 4.1% in 2026, placing it outside the continent’s top 10 fastest-growing economies.

The ranking is based on projections contained in the IMF April 2026 World Economic Outlook, which provides updated estimates for economic growth across the continent.

African economies expected to grow the fastest in 2026

10. Democratic Republic of Congo (5.9%)

The Democratic Republic of Congo is projected to record economic growth of 5.9% in 2026, up slightly from 5.7% in 2025.

The country’s growth continues to be supported by its vast mining sector, particularly the production of copper and cobalt, both of which remain critical minerals for the global energy transition. The DRC has become one of the world’s most important suppliers of battery metals, helping sustain export earnings and investment inflows.

9. Djibouti (6.0%)

Djibouti is expected to expand by 6.0% in 2026, matching its projected growth rate for 2025.

The country’s strategic location along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes continues to underpin economic activity. Investments in logistics infrastructure, ports, and transport services remain major drivers of growth as Djibouti strengthens its position as a regional trade hub.

8. Côte d’Ivoire (6.2%)

Côte d’Ivoire is projected to grow by 6.2% in 2026, slightly lower than the 6.5% expected in 2025.

Despite the modest slowdown, the country remains one of West Africa’s strongest-performing economies. Growth is supported by agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and ongoing public infrastructure investments. Côte d’Ivoire also remains the world’s largest cocoa producer, providing a strong export base.

7. Niger (6.7%)

Niger is forecast to record economic growth of 6.7% in 2026, marginally below the 6.9% projected for 2025.

The country’s economy continues to benefit from investments in the extractive sector, particularly oil production. New energy projects and infrastructure developments are expected to contribute to economic activity despite ongoing political and security challenges.

6. Libya (6.7%)

Libya is projected to grow by 6.7% in 2026, following an exceptional 15.9% growth rate expected in 2025.

The decline reflects a normalization after a strong rebound driven largely by oil production. Nevertheless, Libya remains among Africa’s fastest-growing economies due to the continued importance of its hydrocarbon sector and improvements in oil output compared to previous years.

5. Benin (7.0%)

Benin is expected to achieve economic growth of 7.0% in 2026, compared with 7.5% in 2025.

The country has emerged as one of West Africa’s most consistent growth performers in recent years. Government reforms, infrastructure development, agricultural expansion, and increased trade activity continue to support economic growth.

4. Rwanda (7.2%)

Rwanda is projected to expand by 7.2% in 2026, up from 7.0% in 2025.

The East African economy continues to benefit from investments in services, tourism, technology, and infrastructure. Rwanda’s focus on improving the business environment and attracting foreign investment has helped sustain strong economic performance over the past decade.

3. Uganda (7.5%)

Uganda is forecast to grow by 7.5% in 2026, up significantly from 6.7% in 2025.

Growth is being supported by major investments linked to the country’s emerging oil industry, alongside expansion in agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Large-scale infrastructure projects associated with energy development are also expected to contribute to economic activity.

2. Guinea (8.7%)

Guinea is projected to record economic growth of 8.7% in 2026, up sharply from 6.7% in 2025.

The country’s strong performance is largely tied to its mining industry, particularly bauxite production. Guinea possesses some of the world’s largest bauxite reserves, making it a critical supplier to the global aluminum industry. Continued mining investments are expected to support growth over the medium term.

1. Ethiopia (9.2%)

Ethiopia tops the ranking with projected economic growth of 9.2% in 2026, unchanged from 2025.

The country remains one of Africa’s fastest-growing large economies, supported by investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and services. Recent economic reforms aimed at opening key sectors of the economy and attracting private investment are expected to help sustain growth momentum.

Where Nigeria ranks

Nigeria is projected to record real GDP growth of 4.1% in 2026, slightly higher than the 4.0% expected in 2025. While this signals a gradual improvement in output, it still places Africa’s third-largest economy outside the continent’s top 10 fastest-growing economies.

However, recent capital flow data points to improving investor sentiment toward the Nigerian economy.

According to a recent report by Nairametrics, Nigeria recorded $10.37 billion in capital importation in Q1 2026, a quarterly record high. This represents an 83.83% increase year-on-year from $5.64 billion in Q1 2025, and a 60.97% increase quarter-on-quarter from $6.44 billion in Q4 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The inflows were driven largely by portfolio investments, reflecting renewed appetite for Nigerian financial assets, particularly money market instruments and government debt securities. The strength of short-term capital inflows highlights improved liquidity conditions in the financial markets, even as long-term foreign direct investment remains relatively subdued, as it contributed just 1.3% of total capital importation.

Despite this surge in capital importation, the structure of inflows continues to show a concentration in short-term instruments rather than productive investments that directly expand industrial capacity or job creation. This limits the immediate translation of inflows into broad-based economic expansion.

Although Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest economies by output, its growth profile continues to lag faster-expanding economies across East, West, and Central Africa. This underscores the widening gap between financial market confidence in the short term and the economy’s underlying production-driven growth trajectory.

What this means

The list is dominated by East and West African economies, with Ethiopia, Guinea, Uganda, and Rwanda leading the rankings. Resource-rich countries such as Libya, Niger, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo also feature prominently, underscoring the role of mining and energy sectors in driving economic growth across the continent.

For Nigeria, the IMF’s projection of 4.1% growth in 2026 suggests improving economic conditions compared with recent years, but the country still trails many of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. Closing that gap will likely depend on accelerating reforms, improving productivity, attracting investment, and addressing structural challenges that continue to constrain growth.