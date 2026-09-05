FG urges manufacturers to leverage ECOWAS Trade Scheme to expand exports

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to deepen regional trade integration by encouraging businesses and manufacturers to take advantage of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to expand exports and access new markets across West Africa.

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to deepen regional trade integration by encouraging businesses and manufacturers to take advantage of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to expand exports and access new markets across West Africa.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, made the call during an ETLS sensitisation workshop for the North-East zone held in Bauchi on Saturday.

The workshop, themed “Increasing Intra-Regional Trade through the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS),” was organised to promote awareness and improve understanding of the benefits of the regional trade framework.

What they are saying

Speaking at the event, Enikanolaiye described the ETLS as a critical instrument for strengthening economic cooperation and trade integration among ECOWAS member states.

He urged businesses in the region to leverage the scheme to increase production, create jobs, generate wealth, and contribute to broader economic development.

According to him, the initiative provides manufacturers and businesses with access to a market spanning all 15 ECOWAS member countries, enabling them to expand their customer base and boost revenues.

“The scheme is designed to enhance economic cooperation and trade integration among ECOWAS member states and accelerate regional economic growth,” he said.

The minister noted that the ETLS remains a cornerstone of regional trade integration, aimed at creating a common economic union by eliminating customs duties on qualifying products and promoting a harmonised customs framework across the sub-region.

Opportunity for manufacturers and exporters

Enikanolaiye said the scheme offers businesses an opportunity to unlock the full potential of intra-regional trade and foster stronger economic ties across West Africa.

He encouraged manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the North-East to take advantage of the programme to scale operations and drive sustainable economic growth.

The minister also called for greater processing of agricultural produce and raw materials in Bauchi and across the region to strengthen local value chains and support industrialisation.

According to him, increased value addition would enhance export competitiveness, promote economic diversification, and reinforce regional trade integration.

He added that such initiatives align with the Federal Government’s broader ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

“The ministry prioritises the wellbeing of Nigerians by involving people at the grassroots in its programmes and foreign policy formulation,” he said.

Get up to speed

The government’s renewed push for regional trade comes as intra-African trade recorded steady growth in 2025.

According to a recent report by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), intra-African trade rose by 5.47% to $213.8 billion in 2025, compared with $202.7 billion in the previous year.

The growth was driven by stronger economic activity in countries such as Ethiopia, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia.

South Africa remained the largest contributor to intra-African trade, accounting for 19.2% of total trade on the continent, while Côte d’Ivoire continued to play a significant role in West African commerce.

What you should know

Nigeria’s foreign trade also maintained strong momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with trade flows concentrated among key partners across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) analysed by Nairametrics showed that Asia remained Nigeria’s largest trading region, led by China and India, while Europe continued to play a major role through countries including the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The United States remained Nigeria’s largest trading partner in the Americas, while trade within the ECOWAS region continued to strengthen, underscoring the growing importance of regional economic integration.