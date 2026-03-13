The First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, along with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, has called for stronger collaboration among governments, institutions and the private sector to expand economic opportunities for women and girls across Nigeria.

The call was made during the 2026 “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” ceremony held on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The event formed part of a global campaign aimed at promoting gender inclusion in capital markets and drew participation from prominent women across business, finance, media, and the creative industries.

The symbolic ceremony, which involved the ringing of the closing gong at the Nigerian Exchange, brought together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to highlight the role of financial markets in advancing gender equality.

What they are saying

Advancing gender equality requires deliberate policies and sustained partnerships that open up leadership and economic opportunities for women. Speakers at the event stressed that symbolic gestures must be backed by real actions that empower women to participate meaningfully in economic growth.

“As we sound the NGX Gong today, let it symbolize our shared pledge to protect every girl child, expand opportunities for every woman, and build an inclusive economy where every woman and girl can flourish,” Mrs. Uzodimma said.

“I congratulate NGX Group and its partners for championing gender equality within our financial ecosystem. Together, let us continue to open the doors of opportunity, so the next generation of women can lead with confidence and help transform our world,” said Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu.

“At IFC, we are proud to partner with NGX Group on market-driven solutions that expand women’s participation as leaders, entrepreneurs, and employees,” said Claude Owona.

Owona, a Regional Industry Manager for Financial Institutions at the International Finance Corporation for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, added that inclusive growth is not merely aspirational but investable and essential for long-term economic resilience and shared prosperity.

More insights

The Nigerian Exchange and its partners highlighted the role of capital markets in driving inclusive economic transformation and encouraging broader participation by women.

Speakers noted that empowering women within financial systems strengthens both market performance and long-term economic growth.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said the capital market remains a powerful engine for inclusive economic transformation when women participate fully as leaders, entrepreneurs and investors.

NGX Chief Executive Officer, Jude Chiemeka, emphasised that increasing female participation across the capital market ecosystem would deepen market development and support sustainable growth.

Prominent business and creative industry leaders, including media entrepreneur Mo Abudu and award-winning filmmaker Funke Akindele, encouraged women to pursue their ambitions with discipline, resilience and confidence.

The discussions reinforced the view that inclusive participation across financial markets can strengthen institutions, deepen liquidity, and support broader economic development.

What you should know

The 2026 edition of the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality ceremony was convened by NGX Group in collaboration with the Central Securities Clearing System and Women in Management, Business (WIMBIZ) and Public Service.

The initiative brought together leaders from government, financial institutions, and the private sector to promote gender inclusion across capital markets.

The event was organised with support from global partners, including the International Finance Corporation, the World Federation of Exchanges, the United Nations Global Compact, and the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

The programme aligned with the UN Women theme for 2026, “Rights, Justice, Action – For All Women and Girls,” which calls for stronger global action to close gender gaps in economic participation and leadership.

Participants used the ceremony to highlight the importance of improving women’s access to capital, leadership roles, and investment opportunities within financial markets.

The bell-ringing initiative is part of a global campaign conducted by stock exchanges worldwide to raise awareness about gender equality and the role of financial markets in achieving inclusive growth.

As the closing gong sounded at the Nigerian Exchange, participants echoed a shared message that meaningful progress on gender equality will require sustained collaboration and decisive action from governments, institutions, and market participants to expand opportunities for women and girls.

They emphasised the importance of ensuring that women have greater access to leadership roles, entrepreneurship opportunities, and financial resources within the capital market ecosystem.