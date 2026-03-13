Armenia has postponed the rollout of immigration reforms that will reshape how foreign workers enter and live in the country.

The reforms, which were earlier scheduled to begin on August 1, 2026, will now take effect on November 1, 2026.

The new rules introduce a dedicated work visa, annual quotas for foreign workers, and fully digital residence permit applications.

Authorities say the reforms are designed to streamline the immigration system while improving oversight of foreign employment.

The changes are expected to affect international professionals, foreign residents, and companies that rely on global talent to fill skill gaps in the country’s labour market.

What they are saying

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a dedicated work visa for foreign nationals seeking employment in Armenia.

Currently, Armenia does not operate a specific work visa system. Many foreign workers enter the country on a visit visa and begin short-term work while applying for a residence permit.

Under the new immigration rules, foreign nationals must first obtain a work visa before applying for a temporary residence permit with work rights. The visa will allow either single or multiple entries into the country.

It will also permit a stay of up to 120 days per year and cost AMD 15,000. The new system effectively creates a two-step process for foreign workers seeking employment in Armenia.

Another key reform removes labour market testing requirements for employers hiring foreign workers.

Under the current system, companies may need to show that a local Armenian worker is unavailable before recruiting a foreign employee. This process can slow down hiring and create administrative hurdles.

Once the new rules take effect, employers will no longer need to justify hiring foreign talent instead of local workers.

For the first time, Armenia will introduce a national quota on foreign workers. At present, there is no limit to the number of foreign employees companies can hire. Under the new system, the government will impose an annual cap.

What you should know

The reforms also introduce minimum investment requirements for foreigners applying for residence permits through business activity.

Applicants will need to invest at least AMD 2 million in company capital, shares, or securities in Armenia.

Alternatively, they can register as an individual entrepreneur and maintain at least AMD 1 million in capital or demonstrate the same amount in business turnover within the previous 60 days.

Currently, there is no minimum investment threshold for business-based residence permits.

Authorities say the new requirements will make the approval process more transparent and predictable for foreign investors.