The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Mbah Chidinma Sophina over an alleged fraud involving N19 million and €8,370 linked to a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) scheme.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the commission.

Operatives of the EFCC Enugu Zonal Directorate arrested the 33-year-old suspect over allegations of criminal breach of trust and obtaining by false pretence under the pretext of helping a victim secure a Certificate of Sponsorship to relocate to the United Kingdom as a caregiver.

What the agency said

According to the commission, the arrest followed a petition filed by the victim, who alleged that he met the suspect on TikTok in 2024 and informed her of his intention to relocate to the United Kingdom.

The suspect reportedly claimed she was an Assistant Psychologist at Priory Health Unit in Glasgow, Scotland, and that she had contacts who could secure a Certificate of Sponsorship for a fee ranging between €12,000 and €13,000.

According to the petitioner:

“She instructed that payments be made partly in Nigerian Naira and partly in Euros. She provided her bank details for Naira payments and the foreign accounts of her associates for Euro payments, claiming she does not use her personal foreign accounts for business transactions.”

More details

The petitioner told investigators that he paid N19 million in eight tranches between August 8 and November 12, 2024, while €8,370 was paid in four tranches between August 12 and November 21, 2024, for the processing of the Certificate of Sponsorship.

However, after receiving the payments, the suspect allegedly failed to provide the document as promised.

When the victim later requested a refund, the suspect reportedly sent a fake transfer notification before blocking him on social media.

During the investigation, the suspect claimed the funds had been handed over to another individual, but has reportedly been uncooperative in assisting investigators to locate the person.

The EFCC said the suspect will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

What you should know

The case is part of a growing number of fraud prosecutions pursued by the EFCC in recent months.

Earlier in January 2026, the EFCC arraigned businessman Wilson Opuwei and his firm, Dateline Energy Services Ltd., before the Ikeja Special Offences Court over an alleged $550,000 fraud.