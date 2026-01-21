The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a businessman, Wilson Opuwei, alongside his company, Dateline Energy Services Ltd., over an alleged $550,000 fraud.

The arraignment took place on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, according to a statement by the EFCC.

The case relates to alleged offences dating back to 2011 and centres on claims of obtaining money under false pretences linked to petroleum product allocations.

What the EFCC said

The anti-graft agency said Opuwei and his company were docked on a four-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

According to the charges, the defendants allegedly obtained funds from a businessman, Prince Donatus Okonkwo, on the claim that the money was payment for the allocation of 5,000 metric tonnes of Dual Purpose Kerosene from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company.

Count one reads:

“Wilson E. A. Opuwei and Dateline Energy Services Ltd sometimes in April 2011 at Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division with intent to defraud obtained the sum of $500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Dollars) through one Chimaobi Anyast, from Prince Donatus Okonkwo under the false pretence that the money represent payment for allocation of 5000 metric tons of Due Purpose Kerosene (DPK) to him from Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) which pretence you knew was false”.

Count two reads

“Wilson E. A. Opuwei and Dateline Energy Services Ltd sometimes in April 2011 Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division with intent to defraud obtained the sum $50,000 (Fifty Thousand Dollars) through one Chimaobi Anyaso from Prince Donatus Okonkwo under the false pretence that the money represent part payment for allocation of 5000 metric tons of Due Purpose Kerosene (DPK) to him from Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) which pretence you knew was false”.

The EFCC said the defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges when they were read in court.

Backstory

The Commission disclosed that Opuwei was previously arraigned on May 23, 2011, before Justice Habeeb Abiru of the Lagos State High Court, but the matter was later transferred to Justice Abike-Fadipe for trial to commence afresh.

According to the prosecution, led by Nwandu Ukoha, holding brief for Fadeke Giwa, the prosecution had closed its case in 2015, but the defence failed to open its case, leading to the matter starting de novo.

The EFCC said the trial suffered prolonged delays due to the elevation of successive judges and alleged delays by the defence. The case was initially handled by Justice Abiru, who was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2012, before moving to Justices Onigbagbo and Lawal Akapo, both of whom were also later elevated.

Bail status

Counsel to the defendant informed the court that Opuwei had earlier been admitted to bail on May 22, 2012, and urged the court to allow him to continue under the same bail conditions.

In his ruling, Justice Abike-Fadipe ordered that the defendant should continue on the earlier bail terms and adjourned the matter to March 19, 30, and 31, as well as April 1 and 2, 2026, for trial.

What you should know

The EFCC has charged several business and corporate entities in recent years over alleged fraud and related financial crimes.

