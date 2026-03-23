The Canadian government does not track whether international students leave the country after their study permits expire, raising concerns over oversight in its immigration system.

This was disclosed in an audit of Canada’s foreign student programme released on Monday by Karen Hogan, which examined compliance and monitoring mechanisms within the system.

The audit found that while authorities have made progress in reducing the number of study permits issued annually, they have not strengthened the integrity controls needed to ensure compliance.

What they are saying

The report highlights significant gaps in Canada’s ability to monitor and enforce compliance among international students, pointing to systemic weaknesses in oversight.

It revealed that about 150,000 students were flagged for potential non-compliance with their study permit conditions in 2023 and 2024. However, the immigration department only had the capacity to investigate approximately 4,000 of those cases.

In addition, the audit identified around 800 study permits issued between 2018 and 2023 where applicants used fraudulent documents or misrepresented information to gain entry into the country.

Despite these findings, no enforcement action was taken, and about 92% of those individuals were either approved for or awaiting decisions on other immigration pathways.

The report also found that authorities lack clear data on student departures. Of 39,500 individuals whose visas expired in 2024 and were expected to have left the country, only about 40% could be confirmed to have exited, based on records from the Canada Border Services Agency.

More insights

Over the past few years, Canada has become a preferred destination for Nigerians seeking education and long-term relocation opportunities.

In early January, Nairametrics reported that Canada has overtaken the United Kingdom as the top study-to-immigrate destination for international students pursuing permanent residency, as both countries tighten immigration policies amid shifting domestic pressures.

In 2023 alone, Canada issued a record 37,630 study permits to Nigerians — representing a 133% increase from the previous year.

By 2024, more than 58,000 Nigerian students were enrolled in Canadian institutions, making Nigeria the fourth-largest source of international students in the country.

Looking ahead, Canada’s immigration strategy remains ambitious. Under its 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, the country aims to admit approximately 380,000 new immigrants annually to support economic growth and address labour shortages.

What you should know

Canada has recently introduced several policy changes aimed at tightening its international student programme and aligning it with labour market needs.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, study permits for students enrolled in preparatory courses such as English language training will now be issued for only 90 days beyond the duration of the course.

For instance, a student admitted into a four-year degree programme but required to complete a four-month preparatory course will now receive a permit covering the course duration plus just 90 additional days.

This marks a significant shift from the previous policy, which granted students an additional 12 months after completing such prerequisite programmes.

In addition, Canada has introduced five priority talent categories under its revamped 2026 Express Entry system, targeting skilled professionals in areas such as healthcare, transportation, research, and critical public services, as well as individuals with French-language proficiency.