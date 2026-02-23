Canada has revised its study permit policy, reducing the validity period granted to international students who must complete preparatory courses before beginning longer academic programmes.

This is according to updated guidance issued to immigration officers by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Prerequisite courses are like pre-degree or master’s programmes you must complete before you are allowed to start your main course of study.

What Canada is saying

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, study permits for prerequisite courses will now be issued for only 90 days beyond the duration of the preparatory programme.

For example, a student accepted into a four-year degree programme but required to complete a four-month English as a Second Language course will now receive a permit valid for the exact duration of the preparatory programme plus a 90 days addition only.

After completing the prerequisite, the student must apply for a new study permit for the main programme. If the application is submitted from within Canada, the student may continue studying under maintained status while the new permit is processed.

The department noted that international students are required to obtain a study permit for prerequisite studies, even if the course lasts less than six months, when it is required for admission into a longer academic programme.

Backstory

Previously, international students completing prerequisite courses such as English language training or bridging programmes were granted study permits valid for the duration of the preparatory course plus an extra 12 months.

This buffer period gave students enough time to secure admission into their main programme, submit a new study permit application from within Canada, and continue studying without interruption.

The updated guidance clarifies procedures for students admitted conditionally to designated learning institutions.

More insights

Students already in Canada may be eligible to apply for a study permit from within the country in these situations but are not limited to the following:

Possessing a valid study permit or work permit;

Being the spouse or common-law partner of a worker or student in Canada on a valid permit;

Being an exchange student or visiting student;

You, your spouse or common-law partner, or dependent child possessing a temporary resident permit with a validity period of six months or more;

Being sponsored and having already submitted a permanent residence application; and

Being a refugee claimant in Canada (or the family member of one).

The revised permit timeline is expected to streamline processing and ensure students transition promptly into their primary programmes.

What you should know

Canada recently announced five priority talent categories under a revamped 2026 Express Entry system aimed at attracting highly skilled workers to fill critical labour shortages.

The five new priority talent categories include:

foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience

researchers and senior managers with Canadian experience

transport professionals such as pilots, aircraft mechanics and inspectors

highly skilled foreign military recruits for critical roles

healthcare, social services, skilled trades and French-language proficiency

Authorities also increased minimum work experience requirements in key occupations to 12 months and removed cooks from the trade occupation list, reflecting efforts to select candidates most likely to succeed in Canada’s labour market.