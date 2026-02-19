Canada has announced five priority talent categories under a revamped 2026 Express Entry system aimed at attracting highly skilled workers to fill critical labour gaps.

The update was disclosed in a February 18, 2026 news release from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The changes come as Canada seeks to align immigration with labour market needs while managing intake levels and strengthening economic resilience.

What IRCC Minister said

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, announced new selection categories that will guide invitations issued through the Express Entry system.

“Canada’s future depends on a workforce ready to meet the challenges of a changing economy. By refining Express Entry to focus on the skills our communities truly need, we are strengthening our labour market, supporting provincial priorities and ensuring newcomers can contribute from day one.”

The 2026 categories introduce a new pathway for foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience and add priority streams for:

researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

transport professionals, including pilots, aircraft mechanics and inspectors

highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces for critical roles such as doctors, nurses and pilots

Immigration authorities will also continue targeted invitation rounds for candidates with strong skills and those with work experience in the following categories that were in place in 2025:

health care and social services, such as nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and chiropractors trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and machinists

French-language proficiency and applicants with work experience in healthcare, social services and skilled trades.

Flashback

Canada’s Express Entry system remains the country’s primary application management platform for permanent immigration through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, Canadian Experience Class and part of the Provincial Nominee Program.

Recent draws in early 2026 prioritised Canadian Experience Class candidates already contributing to the economy, alongside French-language proficiency draws aimed at strengthening bilingual capacity.

The new categories build on Canada’s International Talent Attraction Strategy, designed to position the country competitively amid intensifying global competition for skilled workers.

More insights

IRCC also introduced stricter eligibility criteria, increasing the minimum work experience requirement for renewed occupational categories from six months to 12 months.

The requirement applies to healthcare and social services, education, STEM and trade occupations and can be gained in Canada or abroad within the previous three years.

In addition, cooks have been removed from the trade occupations list for 2026 and will no longer qualify for trade occupation Express Entry draws. Officials say the changes are intended to select candidates more likely to succeed in Canada’s labour market.

The first Express Entry round for foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience is expected in the coming days, signalling urgent demand in the healthcare sector.

Immigration accounts for nearly all labour force growth, making targeted selection critical to addressing shortages across key industries.

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics reported that Canada earlier announced new immigration options to make it easier for international medical doctors to obtain permanent residence, in a move aimed at strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

Under the update, foreign doctors can access multiple immigration pathways, including Express Entry and provincial or regional programmes, alongside faster work permit processing that allows them to begin working while their permanent residence applications are underway.

The policy also allows medical doctors to include family members in their applications, improving long-term settlement prospects and making Canada a more attractive destination for global healthcare talent.

Internationally trained doctors must still obtain credential assessments and licensing from provincial or territorial regulators before practising medicine, even after immigration approval.