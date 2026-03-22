The President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face military strikes on its power plants.

This announcement was made via a late-night post on Trump’s Truth Social account and shared by the official X account of The White House.

The warning comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East and growing fears over disruptions to global energy supplies as Iran continues to block the strategic waterway.

What they are saying

Trump stressed that the United States would act decisively if Iran failed to comply, highlighting the potential targeting of Iranian power facilities.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

He warned that the strait must be fully opened without any obstruction to avoid a direct military response.

The U.S. will prioritize the largest power plants first and continue as necessary to enforce the ultimatum.

The message highlights the urgency of the situation and reflects Washington’s determination to secure uninterrupted shipping through this critical corridor.

Get up to speed

The conflict involving Israel, the USA, and Iran has been ongoing since February 28, 2026, and the Strait of Hormuz has been heavily restricted since the outset.

The 48-hour ultimatum is the latest escalation in a series of measures aimed at reopening the strait.

What you should know

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global energy trade, driving up crude and refined product prices and threatening jet fuel supplies.

The escalation demonstrates how vulnerable global energy markets and aviation are to geopolitical tensions, highlighting the urgent need to keep one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes operational.