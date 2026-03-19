Global recorded music revenues grew by 6.4% to reach $31.7 billion in 2025, marking the eleventh consecutive year of expansion.

This is according to the 2026 Global Music Report released by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

The report highlights sustained growth across all regions, driven largely by increased adoption of paid music streaming services and continued investment by record companies in artists and innovation.

What the IFPI report is saying

Streaming remains the dominant revenue source for the global music industry.

Total streaming revenues exceeded $22 billion in 2025, accounting for 69.6% of global recorded music income.

Paid subscription streaming alone grew by 8.8% and contributed 52.4% of total revenues, reinforcing its position as the industry’s main growth engine.

Commenting on the report, IFPI CEO Victoria Oakley said the industry’s growth is being driven by strong collaboration between artists and record companies, alongside increasing global demand for music.

She noted that the continued expansion of paid streaming services is not only boosting revenues but also enabling reinvestment into diverse music communities worldwide.

Oakley also emphasized the need for collective action to address industry challenges, particularly streaming fraud, which she described as a direct threat to the music ecosystem.

More details

The number of users subscribed to paid streaming services rose significantly to 837 million globally, reflecting stronger consumer willingness to pay for music content and improved access across markets.

The IFPI report also points to the growing role of record companies in shaping the future of music through technological innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). According to the report, record labels are actively developing licensing frameworks aimed at ensuring artists benefit financially from AI-driven content while protecting intellectual property rights.

This approach is expected to create a balanced ecosystem where AI tools can support creativity without replacing human input. Industry players are also calling on policymakers to uphold copyright laws to ensure fair compensation and continued investment in music production.

Beyond streaming, other revenue segments also showed positive performance. Physical music formats returned to growth, rising by 8.0% in 2025. This was largely driven by strong demand for vinyl records, which grew by 13.7%, extending its growth streak to 19 consecutive years.

Performance rights revenues, which include income from public broadcasts and performances, increased modestly by 0.3% to reach $2.9 billion. This marks the fifth straight year of growth for the segment.

However, the report identifies streaming fraud as a growing concern for the industry. Fraudulent activities, such as artificially inflating streams using fake or manipulated content, are diverting revenue away from legitimate artists and rights holders.

Record companies are stepping up efforts to combat the issue, but industry stakeholders are urging a more coordinated response across the value chain.

What you should know

Earlier data for 2024 showed that global recorded music revenues grew by 4.8% to $29.6 billion, marking the tenth consecutive year of growth. During the period, streaming revenues exceeded $20 billion for the first time, with subscription streaming accounting for more than 50% of total global revenues.

Nigeria is also benefiting from the global streaming boom. According to Spotify, Nigerian artistes generated over N60 billion in revenue from music streaming on the platform in 2025.

The figures were disclosed in Spotify’s “Loud & Clear” annual report released in Lagos, which highlighted the increasing global appeal of Nigerian music.

The company noted that earnings from Spotify alone have grown significantly in recent years, reflecting the rising international demand for Nigerian artistes and genres such as Afrobeats.