Nigerian artistes generated more than N60 billion in revenue from music streaming on Spotify in 2025.

This is according to the platform’s latest “Loud & Clear” annual report released in Lagos.

The streaming company noted that earnings from Spotify alone have grown significantly as Nigerian music continues to gain global traction.

What they are saying

Spotify said revenue generated by Nigerian artistes on its platform has increased by more than 140% over the past two years.

“The figures reflect both the growing global appeal of Nigerian music and the increasing economic opportunity for artistes across the market,” the report stated.

Globally, Nigerian artistes were featured in about 320 million user playlists, while over 12 million playlists featuring Nigerian artistes were created in Nigeria alone.

In total, more than 60 million playlists featuring Nigerian artistes were created on Spotify during the year.

The report also noted that genres with the fastest growth on Spotify in Nigeria over the past five years include pop, urban, alternative pop, anime, emo and drill.

More insights

The report highlighted strong engagement with Nigerian music on the streaming platform.

In 2025, Nigerian artistes recorded about 30.3 billion streams and 1.6 billion listening hours on Spotify. Their music was also discovered by first-time listeners more than 1.3 billion times, representing a 26% increase compared with 2024.

“At home, Nigerian music continues to command a powerful share of listening.

“In 2025, Nigerian artistes were responsible for over 80% of the tracks featured on Spotify Nigeria’s Daily Top 50, underlining the strength of local talent in shaping the country’s listening habits.

“Local consumption of Nigerian artistes also grew by 170% year-on-year on Spotify alone,” the report said.

Jocelyn Muhutu-Remy, Managing Director for Africa at Spotify, said the Nigerian music industry continues to demonstrate strong creativity and global influence.

“What we are seeing is a market where talent is not only reaching new audiences around the world but also building deeper connections at home.

“For us, Loud & Clear is an opportunity to spotlight the evolving pathways artistes are taking to build sustainable careers and to show the many ways Nigerian creators are shaping the future of music,” she said.

Muhutu-Remy also highlighted significant growth across key artiste segments as local streams of Nigerian female artistes increased by 55% year-on-year, while streams of Nigerian independent artistes grew by 75% over the same period.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Nigerian artists earned over N58 billion in royalties from Spotify in 2024, more than double the figure from 2023 and five times greater than 2022.

The report highlights that more than 1,900 Nigerian artistes were added to Spotify editorial playlists in 2024, representing a 33 per cent increase from 2023, while first-time listeners discovered Nigerian music over one billion times.

Nigerian artists’ international exposure has grown 49% over three years, with domestic consumption up 782%.

Nigerian music continues to dominate playlists, with users creating roughly 250 million playlists featuring local artists.

Spotify’s report underscores the global and local impact of Nigeria’s music industry, reinforcing ongoing investment in creative talent.