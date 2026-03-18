President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all appointees under his administration seeking elective office in the 2027 general elections to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

The directive was disclosed in a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday.

The directive is tied to preparations for party primaries ahead of the 2027 elections and compliance with the Electoral Act, 2026.

What they are saying

The directive was communicated through a circular signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and released by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana.

It applies broadly to all categories of presidential political appointees intending to contest elective offices.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has directed all political appointees under his administration who intend to contest elective offices in the forthcoming 2027 general elections to resign their appointments on or before March 31, 2026.

“The directive is pursuant to the provisions of Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as well as the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the statement read in part.

The directive affects ministers, ministers of state, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and personal assistants to the President. It also covers directors-general and chief executive officers of federal government parastatals, agencies, commissions, and government-owned companies.

All affected officials are required to submit formal resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on or before March 31, 2026.

The requirement is in line with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, mandating political appointees to step down before participating in party primaries.

The Presidency noted that the measure is aimed at ensuring compliance with electoral laws, promoting transparency, and creating a level playing field for all aspirants.

More insights

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revised the timetable for the 2027 general elections in February 2026 following concerns over voter participation under the earlier schedule. The adjustment reflects efforts to address timing concerns while maintaining compliance with legal provisions.

Presidential and National Assembly elections were moved from February 20, 2027, to January 16, 2027.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections were shifted from March 6, 2027, to February 6, 2027.

The revision followed criticisms that the initial dates coincided with the Ramadan period, which could affect voter turnout.

The revised timetable highlights INEC’s effort to balance legal requirements with practical considerations that could influence voter participation in the 2027 elections.

What you should know

INEC has projected a significant increase in funding requirements for the 2027 general elections compared to previous cycles. The electoral body disclosed this during engagements with the National Assembly earlier in the year.

INEC proposed a budget of N873.78 billion to conduct the 2027 general elections.

It also requested an additional N171 billion to fund its operations in 2026.

The proposed election budget represents a sharp increase from the N313.4 billion released for the 2023 elections.

The increase reflects expanded logistical, technological, and administrative demands under the revised timetable and legal framework.