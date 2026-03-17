President Bola Tinubu has directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri, Borno State, and take charge of the situation following recent acts of terror.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the President on Tuesday, titled “President Tinubu Commiserates with the People of Borno over Recent Terror Strikes.”

According to the President, the recent developments in Maiduguri, Borno State, are profoundly upsetting.

What the President Is Saying

The President stated that security chiefs should relocate to Borno, while emergency agencies should be activated.

“I mourn those who lost their lives, sympathise with the injured, and stand in solidarity with the people of Borno during this challenging time,”

“Additionally, I have directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation. I have also directed emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured,” he said.

The President emphasised that these acts of terror represent the desperate and frantic attempts of criminal and terrorist elements trying to instil fear, as they remain under constant pressure from the armed forces and security agencies operating across various theatres.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be.

“I must commend the courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops who successfully repelled the coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state,” he added.

Tinubu noted that the Monday attacks were desperate acts by terrorist groups, adding that the nation’s gallant military and civilian task forces would curtail and neutralise them.

“Just last weekend, during a security meeting with leaders of security and intelligence agencies, I approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities. This effort is already in progress,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that there is no place in the country where terrorists will find safety, maintaining that security agencies will locate, confront, and ultimately defeat them.

What You Should Know

Earlier, police authorities in Maiduguri confirmed that 23 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured following a triple IED explosion in the city.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Borno State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso.

The coordinated attacks, which occurred late Monday evening at multiple locations, have raised fresh concerns over security in Nigeria’s North-East.

Nigeria continues to grapple with multiple security challenges across different regions, drawing increased international attention. Authorities say efforts are ongoing to strengthen security through collaboration with global partners.

Beyond the North-East insurgency, the country is also dealing with mass kidnappings and banditry in other regions.

International scrutiny intensified after comments by Donald Trump accusing Nigeria of failing to protect certain groups. U.S. forces reportedly carried out airstrikes on suspected terrorist targets on December 25 as part of counterterrorism efforts.

Nigerian authorities say they are improving intelligence-sharing and military capacity with international partners.

Communities in Borno and neighbouring states remain among the hardest hit, as the prolonged conflict continues to impact lives and livelihoods.