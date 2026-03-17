Police in Maiduguri have confirmed that 23 people were killed and more than 100 others injured following a triple IED explosion in the city.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Borno State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso.

The coordinated attacks, which occurred late Monday evening at multiple locations, have raised fresh concerns over security in Nigeria’s northeast.

What they are saying

The police said the coordinated attacks occurred at about 7:24 p.m., leaving 23 persons dead and 108 others injured across three locations. The Command added that a joint team of security operatives was immediately deployed to secure the affected areas and prevent further attacks.

“Following the devastating suspected suicide IED explosions that occurred at about 1924HRS on 16th March, 2026, at (1.) Maiduguri Monday Market, (2.) University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) gate, and (3.) Post Office Flyover area, Maiduguri. Preliminary investigation reveals that the incidents were carried out by suspected suicide bombers.

“Regrettably, a total of twenty three (23) persons lost their lives, while one hundred and eight (108) others sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

The police also stated that the affected areas were cordoned off and swept by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to eliminate any additional threats.

More insights

Emergency responders were mobilized quickly to manage the aftermath of the explosions and provide medical assistance to victims. The police emphasized that coordinated efforts between multiple agencies helped stabilize the situation shortly after the attacks.

The Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, visited the affected sites for an on-the-spot assessment and commiserated with victims and their families.

Security presence has been intensified across Maiduguri and the surrounding areas to prevent any recurrence.

Surveillance operations are ongoing as authorities work to maintain order and reassure residents.

The Command added that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to justice.

Get up to speed

The latest attack highlights the persistent insecurity in Borno State despite ongoing military operations in the region. Recent incidents have shown that insurgents remain capable of carrying out coordinated assaults on both civilian and military targets.

In January 2026, at least 25 civilians and 11 security personnel were killed in separate attacks across the state.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred in Sabon Gari town, where gunmen attacked a construction site and killed several labourers.

Militants also launched a pre-dawn assault on a military base, killing nine soldiers and two civilian joint task force members.

Sixteen others were injured in the military base attack after hours of intense gunfire.

These repeated incidents continue to underscore the challenges faced by security agencies in fully containing insurgent activities in the region.

What you should know

Nigeria continues to grapple with multiple security challenges across different regions, drawing increased international attention. Authorities say efforts are ongoing to strengthen security through collaboration with global partners.

Beyond the northeast insurgency, the country is also dealing with mass kidnappings and banditry in other regions.

International scrutiny intensified after comments by Donald Trump accusing Nigeria of failing to protect certain groups.

U.S. forces reportedly carried out airstrikes on suspected terrorist targets on December 25 as part of counterterrorism efforts.

Nigerian authorities say they are improving intelligence sharing and military capacity with international partners.

Communities in Borno and neighboring states remain among the hardest hit, as the prolonged conflict continues to impact lives and livelihoods.