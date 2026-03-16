The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has approved a policy allowing the families of personnel who die in the line of duty to continue receiving the deceased officer’s salary for up to 12 months after death.

The initiative was approved by the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, as part of efforts to strengthen welfare support for families of fallen service members.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a senior NAF official who spoke anonymously said the policy will allow spouses or next of kin of personnel killed in action to continue receiving their salaries during the period required to process death benefits.

What the Air Force said

The official explained that under existing public service rules, salary payments normally stop immediately after the death of a personnel.

However, the new initiative ensures that salaries of personnel killed in the line of duty will continue for up to 12 months from the date of death, or until all death benefits and entitlements have been fully processed and paid, whichever comes first.

“These measures are aimed at cushioning the prevailing economic pressures and reinforcing the NAF’s commitment to the well-being of its personnel.

“These initiatives are also part of a broader welfare reform agenda anchored on the understanding that the wellbeing of personnel and their families is a strategic enabler of combat effectiveness.

“Enhanced welfare, drives effective warfare, ensuring that no airman is left unequipped, untrained or unmotivated,” Aneke said.

They also disclosed that the Chief of the Air Staff has approved additional welfare packages for officers, airmen and airwomen.

Backstory

The policy comes amid growing concerns over the risks faced by Nigerian military personnel deployed in counter-insurgency and security operations across the country.

Security reports indicate that Nigerian troops continue to face frequent attacks from insurgent and bandit groups, particularly in the Northeast and Northwest regions.

A report cited by Nairametrics revealed that at least 454 Nigerian soldiers were killed in ambush attacks between 2019 and 2025.

The increasing casualties and the complex nature of Nigeria’s security challenges have intensified calls for stronger welfare support for personnel and their families.

What you should know

The Nigerian military and government have implemented several support measures for families of fallen personnel in recent years.

During the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, over N300 million was donated to support the welfare of military veterans, injured personnel and the families of fallen soldiers. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu contributed N200 million to the Nigerian Legion.

The National Assembly, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, donated N100 million during the ceremony, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, donated N20 million.

Following the killing of 17 Nigerian Army personnel in Okuama community in Delta State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the government would provide scholarships up to university level for the children of the fallen soldiers, including those yet unborn.

He also directed that all death benefits be paid to their families within 90 days and pledged that the government would provide a house anywhere in the country for each of the affected families.

Earlier, in 2023, President Tinubu approved N18 billion for group life assurance benefits and other entitlements for families of Nigerian Armed Forces personnel who died in the line of duty.