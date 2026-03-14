App-based drivers in Lagos have raised concerns over what they describe as poor working conditions and unsustainable fares on the Bolt ride-hailing platform.

The drivers, operating under the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), said that despite rising fuel prices, high vehicle maintenance costs and increasing operational expenses, fares offered to drivers through the platform remain unsustainable.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the union, Steven Iwindoye.

What the union said

According to Iwindoye, despite the rising cost of operations across the transport sector, fares offered to drivers through the platform remain unsustainable.

He explained that after deductions such as platform commissions and other operational costs, many drivers are left with very little income despite working long hours daily.

“This situation is not only unfair, but also threatens the livelihood and dignity of thousands of hardworking drivers who depend on this work to support their families,” he said.

More details

The union also raised concerns beyond the issue of fares, noting that drivers face additional challenges, including safety risks, unfair account deactivations and policy changes introduced without adequate consultation with drivers.

Iwindoye stated that drivers had previously participated in several meetings and engagements with stakeholders with the expectation that the discussions would lead to meaningful reforms.

However, he said many of those discussions have not translated into practical improvements for drivers using the platform.

“At this critical moment, drivers are demanding real reforms, fair pricing structures, transparent policies and stronger protection for those who power the platform,” he said.

What you should know

Fuel remains the biggest operational expense for app-based drivers, and repeated price increases, with this recent increase being a result of the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, pushing crude oil prices higher and creating volatility in energy markets.

Global oil supply tends to raise crude prices, which directly affects domestic fuel prices in other countries like Nigeria that remain linked to international oil markets.

Also, the removal of petrol subsidy has pushed up transportation costs nationwide, affecting both drivers’ earnings and ride fares.

This is also not the first time drivers have complained about the financial pressures of operating on ride-hailing platforms.

Last year, the drivers on the Bolt platform opposed an alleged 50% fare cut by the company.

The drivers for both Bolt, Uber and other app-based drivers in Lagos later announced a 24-hour shutdown of operations to protest poor wages, high commissions, and unsafe working conditions.

The drivers also warned they could abandon major ride-hailing platforms altogether if their demands for better earnings, lower commissions, and improved working conditions were not addressed.