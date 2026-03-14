The Delta State Government has approved N34 billion for the construction of police divisional headquarters across the state’s 25 local government areas.

The development was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, following the State Executive Council meeting on Friday, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The approval forms part of more than N400 billion worth of projects sanctioned by the council across various sectors, including infrastructure, electricity, education, housing, and the judiciary.

What they are saying

Aniagwu explained that the approval covers the construction of state-of-the-art divisional police headquarters in all 25 LGAs, along with the establishment of a Special Police Protection Unit, at a total cost of about N34 billion. The move, he said, is intended to prepare the state for potential changes in Nigeria’s policing structure.

“Ahead of the Federal Government policy on State Police, the State Government today approved the construction of the state-of-the-art Divisional Police Headquarters in the 25 LGAs and a Special Police Protection Unit at the cost of about N34 billion.”

The commissioner added that the decision was driven by the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of residents while strengthening security infrastructure across the state.

More insights

Beyond the security infrastructure, the council also approved funding for several projects spanning roads, electricity, education, housing, and the judiciary.

These initiatives are part of broader efforts to improve living conditions and boost development across Delta State.

The government approved the construction and rehabilitation of more than 50 road projects across the state.

The council approved N5 billion to support electricity supply in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency.

An additional N1.5 billion was approved for the Ministry of Economic Planning to implement the second phase of the state’s social investment intervention programme.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, said the council approved the construction of 10 residential quarters for judges, five in Asaba and five in Osubi.

Ohwovoriole also noted that the council approved the renovation of 16 Customary Courts and 26 Magistrates’ Courts to improve working conditions within the judiciary.

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The renewed focus on strengthening security infrastructure comes amid ongoing national discussions about decentralising policing in Nigeria.

Lawmakers have been exploring legislative reforms that could allow states to establish their own police forces.

In April last year, the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, announced that the National Assembly was drafting legal frameworks to pave the way for the establishment of state police.

The proposed reforms are part of broader efforts aimed at addressing rising insecurity across the country.

According to Bamidele, decentralising policing could enable states to play more active roles in maintaining internal security.

The legislative move reflects growing calls for structural reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture to address threats affecting different regions.

What you should know

Nigeria’s push for state policing gained further momentum in early 2026 as the federal government called for urgent constitutional reforms to support the initiative.

In February 2026, Bola Tinubu urged the leadership of the 10th Senate to initiate constitutional amendments that would create a legal framework for state police.

The President made the call during an interfaith breakfast with senators at the Presidential Villa, stressing the need for decentralised policing to strengthen grassroots security.

Tinubu noted that Nigeria continues to face multiple threats, including terrorism, banditry, and insurgency, which require more flexible and locally driven responses.

He added that establishing state police would enable subnational governments to respond more quickly to security threats within their jurisdictions while complementing existing federal security structures.