The Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria has introduced the Procurement Compliance Monitoring System (PICOMS), a digital platform aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and efficiency in procurement processes across Nigeria’s education sector.

This was announced in a press release by the Ministry during a capacity-building session for procurement officers held at the National Universities Commission Auditorium in Abuja.

This is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that education projects are executed efficiently and public resources are effectively managed.

What the Minister said

The Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, stated that delays in procurement processes have hindered the implementation of key education projects due to incomplete documentation, weak submissions, and procedural lapses.

To tackle these challenges, PICOMS has been deployed to allow the following:

Managment of procurement processes electronically across the Ministry, its agencies, commissions, parastatals, and tertiary institutions

Tracking submissions in real time

Reduce approval timelines and ensure timely project delivery

More details

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Adebowale Adebukola Adedokun, noted that recurring issues such as incomplete documentation and weak submissions have consistently delayed projects.

PICOMS is expected to streamline procurement activities, minimize administrative bottlenecks, and enhance the monitoring of compliance across all educational institutions under the Ministry’s supervision.

What you should know

The launch of the PICOMS comes alongside the Federal Government’s broader push to digitize education. The government recently unveiled plans to connect all schools nationwide to reliable internet as part of its efforts to strengthen digital learning and expand access to modern educational tools.

This also builds on previous programmes, including the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN) and the eLearn platform launched in 2025 with support from the UK-funded PLANE programme, which provides curriculum-aligned digital resources to students and teachers across all education levels.

The government also recently inaugurated Nigeria’s first National Educational Technology (EdTech) Strategy and launched the Inspire Live(s) programme, which streams real-time interactive lessons nationwide, aiming to bridge gaps in access to quality education, particularly in underserved communities.