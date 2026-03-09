Elon Musk’s Starlink has unveiled plans for its next generation of mobile connectivity satellites, designed to deliver full cellular coverage, including 5G capability, directly to smartphones.

The company, in a statement on its website, said its upcoming Starlink Mobile V2 satellites will power what it describes as the highest-performing satellite-to-mobile network built so far, enabling users to connect seamlessly to mobile networks from virtually anywhere.

The system is expected to complement terrestrial mobile networks and could significantly expand coverage in rural and underserved regions, including Nigeria, where connectivity gaps remain wide.

What the company is saying

According to Starlink, the V2 satellites are powered by custom silicon developed by SpaceX and advanced phased-array antennas capable of supporting thousands of spatial beams.

This design enables significantly higher bandwidth and about 20 times more throughput compared with first-generation satellites used in the company’s network.

The enhanced capacity means the satellites can provide high-speed mobile connectivity directly to standard smartphones, supporting activities such as video streaming, video calls, podcast listening, and remote work.

“In most environments, Starlink Mobile V2 will enable full 5G cellular connectivity with a comparable experience to current terrestrial service,” the company said.

The system is designed to integrate with telecom operators’ existing networks, allowing smartphones to switch seamlessly between satellite coverage and ground-based 5G infrastructure without service interruption.

Get up to speed

Satellite-to-mobile connectivity is emerging as a key innovation in the global telecom industry as operators search for cost-effective ways to expand coverage.

Unlike traditional satellite broadband services that require a dish or terminal, direct-to-cell technology allows ordinary smartphones to connect directly to satellites using existing mobile spectrum.

Late last year, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) signalled a major policy shift toward satellite-powered mobile connectivity as it pushes Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite service as a key technology for expanding coverage between 2025 and 2030.

This is part of the draft Spectrum Roadmap for the Communications Sector (2025–2030) published by the Commission.

According to the NCC, Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services are emerging globally as a viable way to deliver voice and data services directly to standard mobile handsets without the need for ground-based towers.

“In Nigeria, D2D connectivity could play a transformative role by extending voice and data coverage to signal blackspots, vast rural, riverine, and border communities currently beyond the reach of mobile towers,” the Commission stated.

“It would also strengthen network resilience, serving as a fallback during fibre cuts, power outages, or emergencies that disrupt terrestrial networks,” it added.

What you should know

Starlink’s satellite-to-mobile service is being deployed through partnerships with mobile network operators rather than directly to consumers.

Under this model, telecom operators can use satellite coverage to fill gaps in areas where building cell towers is either technically difficult or commercially unviable.

In Africa, Airtel Africa last year signed an agreement with SpaceX to deploy Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology across its 14 markets, including Nigeria.

The partnership will allow Airtel customers to connect directly to Starlink satellites when they move into areas without terrestrial mobile coverage.

Earlier, MTN Group had also announced that it was in talks with several satellite services providers including Starlink, in its bid to expand its services to unnerved areas across its operating market.