The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has signalled a major policy shift toward satellite-powered mobile connectivity as it pushes Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite service as a key technology for expanding coverage between 2025 and 2030.

This is part of the draft Spectrum Roadmap for the Communications Sector (2025–2030) published by the Commission.

The policy direction comes just weeks after Airtel Africa announced a strategic agreement with SpaceX to deliver Starlink-powered direct-to-cell services in Nigeria and other Airtel operating markets.

What the NCC is saying

The NCC’s roadmap positions non-terrestrial networks as a critical complement to traditional mobile infrastructure, particularly in a country where millions remain underserved by terrestrial networks due to geography, security challenges, and high deployment costs.

According to the NCC, Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services are emerging globally as a viable way to deliver voice and data services directly to standard mobile handsets without the need for ground-based towers.

“In Nigeria, D2D connectivity could play a transformative role by extending voice and data coverage to signal blackspots, vast rural, riverine, and border communities currently beyond the reach of mobile towers,” the Commission stated.

“It would also strengthen network resilience—serving as a fallback during fibre cuts, power outages, or emergencies that disrupt terrestrial networks,” it added.

Beyond consumer use, the regulator says D2D adoption could enhance public safety, disaster response, Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, and smart agriculture in underserved areas.

Importantly, the roadmap points to new investment opportunities through collaboration between mobile network operators (MNOs) and satellite providers, particularly via shared spectrum usage to improve efficiency in Nigeria’s national spectrum management.

Expanding LEO, GEO, and high-altitude platforms

The NCC’s roadmap also places strong emphasis on Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites as a tool for bridging Nigeria’s broadband gap.

According to the document, LEO satellites are expected to deliver high-speed internet to some of the country’s most remote locations, reaching millions of Nigerians who currently lack reliable connectivity.

In addition to LEO systems such as Starlink, the Commission says it plans to optimize the use of Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellites and explore emerging high-altitude platforms, including stratospheric balloons.

These technologies are expected to support mobile backhaul solutions and extend broadband access to rural and hard-to-reach regions where laying fibre or building towers is uneconomical.

Why this matters

Nigeria has one of the largest unconnected populations in the world, with rural broadband penetration still lagging behind that of urban areas, despite years of investment in fibre and mobile infrastructure.

By formally recognising D2D, LEO satellites, and other non-terrestrial networks in its spectrum roadmap, the NCC is laying the groundwork for faster, more cost-effective ways to achieve universal access.

For operators, supportive regulation could accelerate the commercial rollout of satellite-backed mobile services, reduce coverage gaps, and improve network reliability nationwide.

For consumers, this could translate into better connectivity in remote areas, improved emergency communications, and new digital services in agriculture, logistics, and public safety.

What you should know

Nairametrics recently reported that Airtel Africa signed a landmark agreement with SpaceX to deploy Starlink direct-to-cell services across multiple African countries, including Nigeria.

Nigeria already hosts licensed satellite broadband operators, with Starlink’s presence expanding competition in the broadband market.

The NCC’s Spectrum Roadmap (2025–2030) is expected to guide future spectrum auctions, licensing frameworks, and technology adoption across the telecoms sector.

Analysts expect increased collaboration between MNOs and satellite firms as Nigeria pushes toward its national broadband and digital economy targets.