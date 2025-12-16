Airtel Africa has signed an agreement with SpaceX to introduce Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity across its 14 African markets, including Nigeria.

The company disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Airtel Africa customers using compatible smartphones will be able to connect directly to Starlink satellites in locations without terrestrial mobile coverage.

This move could significantly expand mobile network access in underserved and remote areas and increase access for the 174 million customers across Airtel’s operations.

What they are saying

According to Airtel Africa, the satellite-to-mobile service is scheduled to begin in 2026, initially supporting text messaging and data services for select applications.

The rollout will be subject to regulatory approvals in each operating country.

The agreement also covers Starlink’s first broadband Direct-to-Cell system, which will leverage next-generation satellites designed to deliver significantly improved performance.

Airtel Africa said the upgraded system is expected to offer up to 20 times faster data speeds compared to earlier satellite-to-mobile solutions.

”Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology complements the terrestrial infrastructure and even reaches areas where deploying terrestrial network solutions is challenging.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with Starlink, which will establish a new standard for service availability across all our 14 markets,” said Airtel Africa MD and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar.

Starlink’s Vice President of Sales, Stephanie Bednarek, said the collaboration would enable connectivity in remote parts of Africa that are currently beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

“For the first time, people across Africa will stay connected in remote areas where terrestrial coverage cannot reach,” she said, adding that the next-generation technology would support high-speed broadband access and improve access to essential services.

First African operator to deploy Starlink Direct-to-Cell

With the deal, Airtel Africa becomes the first mobile network operator on the continent to deploy Starlink Direct-to-Cell services.

The solution will be powered by a constellation of about 650 satellites, enabling mobile connectivity in areas where traditional network infrastructure is either unavailable or difficult to deploy.

The companies said the partnership is aimed at complementing existing terrestrial networks rather than replacing them, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach locations.

Airtel Africa said it will continue to explore additional collaboration opportunities with SpaceX as part of efforts to deepen digital inclusion across the continent.

The company added that the Starlink Direct-to-Cell initiative supports its broader strategy of expanding coverage and improving service availability, particularly in underserved communities.

What you should know

Starlink first announced the plans to launch direct-to-mobile internet service in October 2023. According to the information released on its website, the service was to begin with texting in 2024, while voice, data, and IoT services are expected to launch in 2025.

True to the plans, on Monday, January 8, 2024, the Starlink team successfully sent and received their first text messages using the T-Mobile network spectrum through one of its new Direct to Cell satellites launched six days prior.

Starlink said people will not need to change their phones when the service is launched, as it will work with current 4G-enabled devices.