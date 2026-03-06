Nigeria’s national power grid continues to face severe operational challenges, with only a handful of plants contributing electricity.

This is according to the latest data from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

Checks on the NISO portal at 13.00 hours on Friday show that out of more than 30 power stations connected to the national grid, only eight generated electricity, while the majority recorded zero output.

The low generation underscores persistent instability in Nigeria’s electricity supply, as the country grapples with frequent grid collapses and inadequate power to meet national demand.

What the data is saying

Recent reports from the National Grid, shared via its official X account, indicate a further decline in electricity generation across Nigeria.

Out of 30+ plants, only eight stations contributed to the grid, producing a combined total of approximately 1,212MW.

Hydropower plants dominated supply, with Kainji Hydroelectric Power Station generating 425MW, Zungeru Hydro at 299MW, and Shiroro Hydro contributing 274.32MW.

Gas-fired plants performed poorly, with Paras Energy at 103.10MW, Omoku and Olorunsogo at 31.5MW each, and Omotosho at 31.2MW.

Multiple major plants, including Egbin Power Station, Azura-Edo, Delta, Geregu, Ibom, and Okpai, as well as several National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) stations such as Alaoji, Sapele, Omotosho, and Ihovbor, recorded zero output.

The data highlight a critical gap between Nigeria’s installed capacity and actual generation, which remains far below national electricity demand.

More Insights

The decline in generation reflects structural and operational weaknesses across the electricity sector.

Hydropower currently sustains the grid, supplying nearly 1,000MW during the reporting period, illustrating its central role when gas plants underperform.

NISO attribute the shutdown of thermal and gas-fired plants to factors including gas supply disruptions, maintenance outages, transmission constraints, and financial pressures within the sector.

Nigeria’s peak electricity demand exceeds 20,000MW, but the grid typically delivers only 3,000–5,000MW under normal conditions, leaving a significant shortfall.

Energy experts warn that generation levels below 1,500MW could trigger widespread load shedding and blackouts across multiple states.

What you should know

Despite trillions of naira invested in Nigeria’s electricity sector, repeated national grid collapses in 2026 have renewed concerns that funding alone cannot fix the country’s long-standing power crisis.

Recently, the NNPC Ltd unveiled its Gas Master Plan 2026, targeting 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production to drive industrialisation and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.