The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced that gas supply to some power generation companies will decline temporarily from February 12 to February 15, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance by its joint venture partner, Seplat Energy Plc.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, titled “Notice of Scheduled Maintenance on Major Gas Plant and Facilities.”

According to the company, the four-day shutdown of Seplat’s gas production facilities is expected to moderately affect gas deliveries to some power generation companies, with a limited impact on electricity output nationwide.

What they are saying

NNPC Ltd said Seplat Energy Plc will carry out routine and mandatory maintenance on its gas production facilities in line with industry safety standards. The company explained that the exercise is part of operational protocols designed to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure long-term reliability.

“The public is hereby informed that Seplat Energy Plc, a Joint Venture partner of NNPC Ltd and a key supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited pipeline network, has scheduled routine maintenance on its gas production facilities from 12th to 15th February 2026.”

“This planned activity forms part of standard industry safety and asset integrity protocols designed to ensure the continued reliability, efficiency, and safe operation of critical gas infrastructure.”

“During the four-day maintenance period, there will be a temporary reduction in gas supply into the NGIC pipeline network. As a result, some power generation companies reliant on this supply may experience reduced gas availability, which could modestly impact electricity generation levels within the timeframe.”

“NNPC Ltd and Seplat Energy are working closely to ensure that the maintenance is executed safely and completed as scheduled. In parallel, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited is engaging alternative gas suppliers to mitigate anticipated supply gaps and maintain stability across the network.”

NNPC added that normal gas flows are expected to resume promptly once the maintenance is concluded, allowing affected power plants to return to full operations.

Get up to speed

Nigeria’s electricity sector depends largely on gas-fired thermal power plants, which account for more than 70 percent of installed generation capacity.

Most grid-connected plants rely on a steady gas supply from upstream producers in the Niger Delta, transported through NGIC and related pipeline infrastructure to major generation clusters.

Gas supply disruptions in the past have resulted from technical faults, pipeline vandalism, and commercial disputes.

Such interruptions have often led to generation shortfalls and grid instability.

Even minor reductions in gas volumes can compel system operators to scale back output and adjust load distribution across the country.

These recurring vulnerabilities highlight the critical link between upstream gas operations and downstream electricity generation, making maintenance windows closely watched events in the power sector.

What you should know

Seplat Energy is a key supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited pipeline network, which serves multiple thermal power plants and major industrial users nationwide. Its production volumes contribute significantly to gas availability within the national grid system.

The NGIC pipeline network transports gas to several power plants in the South-West and other regions.

Gas-fired plants remain the backbone of Nigeria’s on-grid electricity supply.

NNPC Gas Marketing Limited is engaging alternative suppliers during the maintenance window to reduce supply gaps.

Recently, the NNPC Ltd unveiled its Gas Master Plan 2026, targeting 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production to drive industrialisation and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.