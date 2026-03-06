9 Payment Service Bank, Nigeria’s first Payment Service Bank, has launched a new product feature, Send to Ghana, that allows individuals and businesses to receive and send money from Nigeria to Ghana.

Send to Ghana, the newest product feature on its payment solutions app, Bank9ja, is now set to enable fast, secure, and convenient pan-African payments for students, families, and businesses, starting with transactions between Nigeria and Ghana.

Powered by Onafriq and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), this service is regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria and operates within the Nigeria–Ghana corridor. It ensures faster, more secure, and cost-effective payments while strengthening financial connectivity between the two countries.

With Send to Ghana, 9PSB reinforces its commitment to enhancing financial inclusion by simplifying payments and empowering users with reliable, secure financial solutions

Speaking on the launch, CEO, Osa Odiase said, “We are happy to launch Send to Ghana – a product feature that was made possible through our partnership with Onafriq and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS). We trust that this solution will ensure faster, more secure, and cost-effective payments for students, families and businesses, and will even make easier, Nigeria-Ghana trade. We are breaking down payment barriers for Nigerians and Ghanaians to support one another in real time. Our commitment to Financial Inclusion continues to drive us to provide digital financial solutions that meet everyday needs for all Nigerians, both within and outside the country.’

‘’Increasing digital flows within Africa – and to Africa – is at the very core of what we do at Onafriq. The launch of ‘Send to Ghana with 9PSB is a powerful demonstration of what becomes possible when partners share a common vision: Payments that are seamless and accessible to all. We are thrilled to be working with 9PSB as we connect Nigeria to Ghana, and we look forward to unlocking even greater payment possibilities and deeper financial connections across the continent.’’ – Daré Okoudjou – Founder and CEO at Onafriq.

Send to Ghana is for everyone – existing customers, new customers, and all members of the public.

About 9PSB

9 Payment Service Bank (SPSB) was founded in 2020, becoming Nigeria’s first payment service bank Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide unique banking services to the unbanked and underbanked. Operating as a fully digital bank, SPSB provides innovative financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and a broad range of digital payment solutions to fintech and other financial institutions. At SPSB, we firmly believe in making our services accessible to all by leveraging digital financial technology and innovation to provide simple, secure, accessible and inclusive digital payment solutions that are in Nigeria.

For further enquiries, please contact ask@SPSB.com.ng or visit www.9psb.com.ng