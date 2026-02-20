The Federal Ministry of Education has opened applications for the recruitment of Technical Facilitators for Federal Technical Colleges nationwide.

The ministry disclosed the development on its X page.

The initiative is designed to revitalize technical training by engaging qualified facilitators to deliver modern, competency-based and industry-relevant skills.

According to the ministry, the recruitment drive targets competent professionals who can transform Federal Technical Colleges into centres of excellence and help bridge Nigeria’s widening skills gap.

Eligibility

Applicants must possess any of the following qualifications in relevant technical, vocational or education fields:

Ordinary National Diploma (OND)

National Certificate in Education (NCE)

Higher National Diploma (HND)

Bachelor’s Degree

Successful facilitators will be deployed to Federal Technical Colleges across multiple locations in Nigeria.

The application portal will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2026. Late submissions will not be accepted.

How to register

Interested applicants can apply by completing the official Google Form provided through the ministry’s verified channels and trusted job portals.

Candidates are advised to fill out the form accurately, as submission does not automatically guarantee selection.

The form asks for a few key pieces of information. First, your personal details and contact information. Then, you’ll need to choose which Federal Technical College you’d like to work at. After that, you’ll provide your academic and professional background, including your highest qualification, year of graduation, any postgraduate degrees, years of relevant teaching or industry experience, and whether you’ve completed your NYSC.

You’ll also be asked to select your trade area or specialisation so the ministry knows what skills you bring. Finally, there’s a section where you confirm that all the information you’ve provided is accurate and that you consent to the ministry using it strictly for recruitment purposes.

The recruitment is a one-year, non-renewable intervention. Only candidates who are shortlisted will be contacted, and the ministry stated they would be verifying the details you provided.

Get up to speed

Nigeria’s renewed focus on technical and vocational education did not start with this recruitment drive alone.

The Federal Government has been implementing a major transformation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to address longstanding skills gaps, youth unemployment and the mismatch between school learning and industry needs.

In the first half of 2025, the National Common Entrance Examination for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was launched as a way to formalise and standardise entry into technical education nationwide.

Vocational training centres, enterprise institutions, and master-craft practitioners across Nigeria were asked to register for accreditation to receive government funding to train candidates under the TVET Program.

In that first-ever exam, 29,256 candidates sat for the test across federal and state technical colleges

This surge in activity followed a notable increase in students showing interest in technical education, with applicants for the TVET entrance examinations rising nearly 300% from about 7,500 in 2024 to roughly 30,000 in 2025.

The Federal Government has released N4.7 billion as the first tranche of payments to trainees and accredited centres under the TVET skills development programme.

According to the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, over 42,000 fully registered students have now received monthly stipends of N22,500 for upkeep and transportation, while more than 600 independent training centres have been funded to deliver skills training.