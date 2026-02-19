The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Spanish airlines have proposed a 4.9% annual cut in airport charges over the next five years.

The call follows reports that Spain’s main airport operator, AENA, collected €1.3 billion in excess regulated returns between 2017 and 2025, according to a statement published on IATA’s website on Wednesday.

Airlines contend that the reduction would ease costs for passengers while preserving Spain’s economic competitiveness, without affecting planned airport infrastructure investments.

What they are saying

IATA and the Spanish Airline Association (ALA) highlighted that past underestimations of passenger traffic led to excessive profits for airports. Between 2017 and 2025, excluding pandemic years, passenger numbers were on average 15.3% higher than forecasts, resulting in overpayments by airlines and consumers.

Airlines and passengers overpaid nearly €400 million in 2024 alone, as regulated returns reached 10.2%, four percentage points above the planned level, the IATA report revealed.

The associations emphasize that the proposed reduction will correct previous overcharges while maintaining financial stability for airport operations.

Charge cut won’t stop planned airport investments

The 4.9% reduction will not hinder AENA’s €10 billion investment plan for 2027–2031. Independent studies indicate passenger traffic could grow 3.6% annually, higher than the operator’s forecast of 1.3%, allowing continued infrastructure investment while achieving a 6.35% return on capital.

Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Europe, said the reduction would improve Spain’s competitiveness, stimulate investment, and support job creation.

He described the airport operator’s request for a 3.8% annual increase in charges as “absurd,” warning it would lead to the highest regulated return among European airports.

The associations maintain that revising charges will balance profitability with fairness for airlines and passengers.

More insights

Comparatively, West African passengers paid some of the continent’s highest air ticket taxes and charges in 2024, according to the African Airlines Association (AFRAA). Nigeria ranked third for international and regional departures, with passengers paying $180 per ticket.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) recently reduced cargo port charges at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, from N20 to N15 per kilogram following negotiations with cargo stakeholders.

The adjustment came after pushback from the industry over the earlier proposed rate and will help fund infrastructure upgrades, including apron rehabilitation, security improvements, and digital systems.

Nigeria introduced an $11.5 APIS security levy in December 2025, raising total security charges to $31.50 per ticket to support border control and passenger data processing.

What you should know

Nigeria generated $62 million from airline ticket taxes in 2024, contributing to Africa’s total of $1.97 billion and the global $60.3 billion in ticket-tax revenue. South Africa ($410 million), Egypt ($360 million), Ethiopia ($310 million), Morocco ($295 million), and Kenya ($215 million) were the continent’s top contributors.

Africa’s ticket taxes averaged $14.9 per passenger, mostly from international travel.

North America generated $34.1 billion, Europe $14.5 billion, and South/Central America charged the highest international rates at $45.5 per ticket.

The data highlights that while Africa contributes a smaller share of global revenue, countries like Nigeria play a significant role in shaping continental earnings and aviation economics.