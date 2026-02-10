The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reduced the cargo port charge at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, to N15 per kilogram following negotiations with cargo handling stakeholders.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, and published on the Authority’s official X page on Tuesday.

The revised tariff comes after weeks of pushback from Customs Licensed Cargo Agents over an earlier proposal to raise the charge to N20 per kilogram, prompting negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise and restoring smooth cargo operations at Nigeria’s busiest airport.

The adjustment is expected to ease tensions within the air cargo value chain, reopen stalled warehouses, and provide a middle ground between FAAN’s infrastructure funding needs and operators’ cost concerns.

What FAAN is saying

FAAN said the new N15 per kilogram rate represents a balanced compromise between its earlier N20 proposal and the long-standing N7 charge that had been in place since 2008.

According to the Authority, the agreement reflects constructive dialogue and a shared commitment by all parties to improve cargo operations and infrastructure at MMIA.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reached an agreement with Customs Licensed Cargo Agents operating at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on the proposed review of cargo port charges.”

“The agreement was achieved at a stakeholders’ meeting held on Monday, 9th February 2026, at the MMIA Terminal 2 Conference Room, chaired by the Director of Cargo Development and Services, Mr. Lekan Thomas.”

“After constructive deliberations, both parties agreed on a revised port charge of N15.00 per kilogramme, representing a compromise on their earlier proposed N20.00/kg and an upward review of the existing N7.00/kg.”

FAAN added that the revised charge is expected to improve the ease of doing business at MMIA while supporting sustainable development and modernization of airport cargo infrastructure.

Backstory

The tariff revision follows sharp divisions among Lagos-based air cargo operators after FAAN announced a proposed increase to N20 per kilogram on January 30.

The proposed hike marked the first adjustment to cargo port charges in nearly two decades, triggering mixed reactions across the industry.

Some operators supported the increase, arguing that it was necessary to fund long-overdue infrastructure upgrades and improve operational efficiency at MMIA.

Others described the proposed jump from N7 to N20 per kilogram as too steep and sudden, calling for a phased or moderated adjustment.

Several agents pointed to persistent operational inefficiencies, including congestion, staffing shortages, and delays in cargo processing, arguing that higher tariffs alone would not fix systemic problems.

The disagreement escalated into industrial action, with cargo warehouses at MMIA locked and inbound shipments withheld as operators protested the implementation of the new rate, especially for consignments already billed under the old tariff.

More insights

FAAN has said that revenue from the revised cargo tariff will be directed toward upgrading critical airport and cargo infrastructure.

In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, the Authority outlined a series of projects tied to the proposed tariff increase.

Planned investments include apron and access road rehabilitation, improved security infrastructure, upgraded airfield lighting, and expanded digital systems.

FAAN said the Cargo Community System (CCS) would be piloted in Lagos within 12 months, while a Truck Call-Up System is expected within nine months, with Abuja serving as a secondary pilot location.

The Authority projected at least a 30% reduction in truck turnaround time within the first year and up to a 50% reduction in cargo dwell time within three years.

FAAN also stated that at least 70% of incremental cargo tariff revenue would be reinvested into cargo infrastructure, with performance tracked through key performance indicators, a Cargo Tariff Oversight Committee with stakeholder representation, and bi-annual public performance reports.

What you should know

Nigeria’s air freight market is valued at over $8 billion and is concentrated in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, with Lagos handling the largest cargo volumes.

The sector is being driven by growth in e-commerce, SME trade, and diaspora-linked shipments, particularly on routes from China, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Key challenges include airport processing inefficiencies, fragmented last-mile delivery systems, and higher costs compared with regional air cargo hubs.

Industry experts note that bottlenecks often occur after cargo arrival, especially at warehouses and during final delivery stages.

Proposed solutions include deeper digitization, better inter-agency coordination, technology-driven address verification, and increased investment in warehousing and fulfilment centres.

With improved infrastructure, clearer stakeholder alignment, and effective technology adoption, Nigeria’s air cargo sector is widely seen as having strong potential for steady growth and enhanced export competitiveness.