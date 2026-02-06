The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says it will make the Truck Call-Up System fully operational at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport within 18 months as part of reforms linked to its recently reviewed cargo tariff.

The disclosure was made during an interview with Nairametrics on how the authority plans to deploy revenue from the new cargo charges.

FAAN said the initiative aims to modernise cargo handling, reduce congestion, and deliver measurable efficiency gains for operators.

The Truck Call-Up System and the Cargo Community System are part of wider digital upgrades to Lagos cargo operations, funded by the revised tariff, which rose to N20 per kilogram from N7 per kilogram about a week ago.

What they are saying

FAAN said the Truck Call-Up System is central to its strategy to eliminate operational bottlenecks and improve turnaround times at Nigeria’s busiest airport cargo terminal.

The authority noted that early benefits should emerge within the first year of implementation, even before full rollout is achieved.

“The Cargo Community System (CCS) and Truck Call-Up System will be fully operational at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) within 18 months of tariff implementation, with a publicly shared, clear, quarter-by-quarter milestone chart.”

“Specifically, the CCS pilot should go live at Lagos Airport within 12 months, and the Truck Call-Up System should be operational in Lagos within 9 months.”

FAAN added that operators should expect tangible improvements within 6–12 months, including at least a 30% reduction in average truck turnaround time, with more significant efficiency gains projected over a three-year horizon.

More Insights

FAAN also outlined how it plans to monitor delivery timelines and ensure accountability as the projects progress.

According to the authority, governance and performance tracking will be built into the implementation framework from the outset.

FAAN said it will set up a Cargo Tariff Oversight Committee that includes representatives of key stakeholders.

The authority will issue bi-annual progress reports, tracking indicators such as cargo dwell time of 48 hours for exports and 72 hours for imports.

Other benchmarks include a two-hour truck turnaround time and 99% system uptime for both the CCS and Truck Call-Up System.

FAAN noted that if vendors fail to deliver agreed milestones, contractual penalties will apply, while stakeholders may request tariff freezes or rebates.

Lagos will serve as the primary pilot airport, with Abuja designated as a secondary test location, before a nationwide rollout following a successful 12-month pilot validated by KPIs and stakeholder feedback.

Backstory

FAAN increased cargo port charges to N20 per kilogram on Friday, January 30, marking the first tariff revision since 2008.

The authority said the review was driven by rising operating costs, high inflation, currency depreciation, and the need to invest in ageing cargo infrastructure.

According to FAAN, cumulative inflation of about 287% and the naira’s depreciation from about N118 to the dollar in 2008 to roughly N1,500 today significantly eroded the value of the old N7 tariff.

FAAN said the new N20 rate remains below an inflation-adjusted benchmark, covers shared airport infrastructure rather than private concessionaire fees, and is intended to prevent further underfunding that could worsen congestion and inefficiencies.

Why this matters

Under the current operating environment at MMIA, trucks often queue for extended periods while waiting for assignments, with many vehicles unregistered or poorly tracked.

This has contributed to congestion, security gaps, and weak traceability across cargo terminals.

A Truck Call-Up System is expected to regulate truck access, reduce idle parking, and improve access control.

Better scheduling could shorten cargo dwell times and free up limited terminal space.

Digitised coordination through the CCS could enhance data sharing among operators, regulators, and service providers.

With tariff proceeds reinvested in infrastructure and systems, FAAN believes cargo operators will benefit from faster handling times and more predictable logistics flows.

What you should know

The revised N20 cargo tariff has drawn mixed reactions from industry stakeholders, according to Nairametrics investigations.

While some operators see the increase as necessary to fund long-overdue infrastructure upgrades, others have raised concerns about implementation and existing inefficiencies.

The MMIA import warehouse at the cargo terminal was shut for several days following the tariff increase.

Some operators argued that the abrupt rollout exposed shipments billed at old rates to potential losses.

Stakeholders say successful reinvestment in systems like the Truck Call-Up and CCS could improve handling times, space management, congestion, and traceability.

However, operators say many challenges remain, including congestion, limited staffing, weak last-mile delivery, and warehouse delays, which will require sustained digitisation, stronger inter-agency coordination, and continued investment in cargo infrastructure beyond tariff changes.