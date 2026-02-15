The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 22 packages of suspected cocaine valued at N1 billion along the Badagry–Seme border corridor.

The disclosure was contained in a statement posted on the Service’s official X account on Saturday.

The interception followed a midnight operation in which officers uncovered the illicit substance concealed in a modified vehicle allegedly attempting to cross the border, highlighting renewed enforcement along key smuggling routes.

What they are saying

The Service said the seizure was made in the early hours of Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at about 3:00 a.m., by officers of the Seme Area Command.

According to Customs, the suspected cocaine was discovered in a Toyota Highlander, where 22 packages were hidden in a specially constructed bunker beneath the vehicle’s axle, with one suspect arrested in connection with the seizure.

“Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Seme Area Command have intercepted 22 packages of suspected cocaine worth N1 billion, concealed in a vehicle along the Badagry–Seme corridor, reinforcing ongoing inter-agency efforts against cross-border drug trafficking,” the statement read in part.

Customs described the concealment as sophisticated but said vigilant officers were able to detect the hidden compartments during the intelligence-led operation.

Legal basis and handover to NDLEA

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who was represented at the handover ceremony by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Timi Bomodi, said the operation demonstrates the Service’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders.

He noted that the agency remains firm in enforcing prohibitions aimed at protecting public health and national security.

Customs referenced Section 55(1)(C) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, stating that the provision empowers the Service to enforce prohibitions related to public health and national security.

The agency added that drug trafficking has strong links to insecurity and organised crime, making inter-agency collaboration essential.

The seized substance and the suspect were formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and forensic analysis.

NDLEA officials commended the collaboration between both agencies, describing it as critical in combating cross-border drug trafficking.

The handover highlights the coordinated approach between Customs and anti-narcotics authorities in tackling illicit drug flows across Nigeria’s borders.

More insights

The latest interception adds to a string of major drug seizures recorded by the Service in recent months, particularly across Lagos ports and border corridors. These operations reflect a shift toward intelligence-led enforcement aimed at disrupting smuggling networks.

In December 2025, the Apapa Command of the NCS seized 25.5 kilograms of cocaine aboard the Brazilian vessel MV San Anthonio during an inspection at Lagos port, discovering 24 parcels concealed in five bags after the vessel made stops in Brazil, Honduras, and Guatemala.

In October 2025, the Apapa Port Command intercepted illicit drugs worth about N1.1 billion during routine examinations at APM Terminals and the Port and Terminal Multiservices Ltd. (PTML) Command, including codeine-based cough syrup and barkadin.

In November 2025, the PTML Command announced the interception of a cocaine shipment valued at N29.4 billion, marking one of the most significant drug seizures in the agency’s history.

Earlier in February 2026, the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ of the NCS seized synthetic cannabis and other contraband worth N3.3 billion following a six-week intelligence-driven operation across Lagos.

What you should know

Beyond enforcement, the Nigeria Customs Service has introduced policy measures aimed at improving trade facilitation and strengthening regulatory compliance.

These initiatives are designed to simplify procedures while reinforcing oversight in Nigeria’s growing logistics and e-commerce space.

The NCS announced a duty-free clearance policy for imported goods valued at $300 or less, effective September 8, 2025, under a new De Minimis framework.

The policy applies to low-value consignments, e-commerce shipments, and passenger baggage, with the aim of simplifying customs procedures and speeding up clearance.

In January 2026, the Service commenced implementation of a new Standard Operating Procedure regulating courier companies operating under the Delivered Duty Paid Incoterm.

Under the new SOP, courier companies seeking to operate under the DDP regime are required to obtain a licence from the NCS Headquarters Licence and Permit Unit within the Tariff and Trade Department.

These measures reflect the Service’s dual mandate of strengthening border security while facilitating legitimate trade and enhancing compliance across Nigeria’s import and export ecosystem.