Shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc have risen over 157% month-to-date in February 2026 to N10.80, closing all sessions so far in positive territory.

This follows a successful January in which the company’s shares rose from a listing price of N1.81 to close the month at N4.19, supported by strong investor participation.

On 20 January 2026, the agro-allied company listed 600 million ordinary shares on the Growth Board of the Nigerian Exchange, after which the stock surged above N4.

In February, the share price has appreciated from around N4 to N10.80 as of the trading week ended 13 February 2026, supported by continued market activity.

What the data is saying

Trading data indicate that the increase in Zichis’ share price has been supported by relatively strong volumes, reflecting active market participation since listing.

From its listing date to the end of January, total traded volume exceeded 210 million shares, with about 188 million shares exchanged in its first week on the NGX.

Although trading volume has moderated in February, with over 33 million shares traded month-to-date, the price has continued to rise, delivering a 157.76% month-to-date performance so far.

On a weekly basis, the week ended 13 February is the strongest so far, with a 60.71% gain, slightly ahead of the 60.38% recorded in the week ended 6 February.

This placed Zichis Agro-Allied Industries at the top of the NGX weekly advancers’ list ahead of Union Dicon Salt (60.15%) and Daar Communications (55.26%), as the stock extended its positive streak to 19 daily sessions.

Despite the gains, the stock has yet to record a significant retracement, which dip-buying investors may be timing to secure a lower entry price.

Get up to speed

The company officially listed 600 million shares on 20 January 2026, following approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and admission to the Nigerian Exchange under the guidance of its management and board.

Priced at N1.81 per share, the listing valued the company at approximately N1.19 billion, with Qualinvest Capital Limited serving as Lead Issuing House and Anchoria Investment and Securities Limited as Lead Stockbroker.

This comes years after the company was incorporated on 12 April 2012 as Zichis Farms Limited and later transitioned into a public company in May 2024, adopting its current name.

So far, its market cap has risen from N1.91 billion at listing to N6.48 billion, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange.

What to know

Zichis Agro is an integrated agro-industrial company involved in oil palm plantations, palm oil and kernel processing, vegetable oil refining, poultry and fish farming, animal feed production, and crop farming.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2025, the company reported revenue of N464.1 million, up 122% from N209.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Profit before tax rose 364% year-on-year to N201.04 million, while earnings per share increased to N0.28 from N0.06.

The board is chaired by Hezekiah Chinyere Oshaba, with Antonia Chinyere Akabusi serving as Managing Director and CEO.