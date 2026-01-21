Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc has listed 600 million ordinary shares by introduction on the Growth Board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), marking its formal entry into the public equities market.

The listing took effect on 20 January 2026, following approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and admission by the Nigerian Exchange under the leadership of its CEO, Jude Chiemeka.

Priced at N1.81 per share, the listing values the company at approximately N1.19 billion, with Qualinvest Capital Limited serving as Lead Issuing House and Anchoria Investment and Securities Limited as Lead Stockbroker.

Trading under the ticker ZICHIS, the stock recorded 69.6 million shares traded before the closing gong, with the price rising to N1.99 per share, ranking among the day’s most active equities.

What the company’s books are saying

According to the company, listing its shares will make investing more liquid; while helping it raise funds from local and international investors to support future growth.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2025, Zichis Agro reported revenue of N464.1 million, representing a 122% year-on-year increase from N209.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Egg sales contributed the largest share of revenue at N176.2 million.

Palm oil products followed with N102.3 million.

Feed mill product sales stood at N88.6 million, while chicken and fish sales amounted to N71.2 million and N25.6 million, respectively.

Despite a 67.35% increase in the cost of sales to N212.8 million, the company recorded a gross profit of N251.3 million.

Administrative expenses rose by 30% to N50.3 million, driven mainly by depreciation and staff-related costs.

Profit before tax, however, surged to N201.04 million, up 364% year-on-year, while earnings per share increased to N0.28 from N0.06.

Insights

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc was incorporated on 12 April 2012 as Zichis Farms Limited and transitioned into a public company in May 2024, adopting its current name.

In July 2025, the SEC approved the company for public trading, paving the way for its admission to the NGX Growth Board.

The company is an integrated agro-industrial business, engaged in oil palm plantations, palm oil and kernel processing, vegetable oil refining, poultry and fish farming, animal feed production, maize, and cash crop farming.

As of September 2025, total assets stood at N1.06 billion, up 22%, while total equity increased to N1.01 billion from N851.5 million, with revenue reserves at N233.9 million. Current liabilities rose to N1.06 billion from N871.2 million in 2024.

The board is chaired by Hezekiah Chinyere Oshaba, with Antonia Chinyere Akabusi serving as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

What to know

The listing allows Zichis Agro to make its shares easier to trade and improve access to funding.

Its strong financial performance could attract investors now that it is listed.

At the listing, Chairman Hezekiah Chinyere Oshaba described it as “a sign of good things to come for investors,” while MD/CEO Antonia Chinyere Akabusi pledged accountability, shareholder value, and transparency.