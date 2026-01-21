A new report by Google has revealed that Nigeria is emerging as a global leader in the adoption of artificial intelligence, particularly across learning, work, and entrepreneurship.

The report, developed in partnership with Ipsos and titled ‘Our Life with AI: Helpfulness in the Hands of More People’, highlights how rapidly AI tools are being embraced by Nigerians and the strong optimism surrounding their use.

The findings released on Tuesday suggest that AI is increasingly viewed as an enabler of innovation and self-employment, particularly in a digital-first economy.

What the report is saying

According to the report, 88% of Nigerian adults have used an AI chatbot, representing an 18 percentage point increase from 2024.

This adoption level is significantly higher than the global average of 62%, underscoring Nigeria’s position at the forefront of AI usage worldwide.

The report shows that AI has become a major resource for learning in Nigeria. About 93% of Nigerian users said they rely on AI to understand complex topics, compared with a global average of 74%.

In the workplace, 91% of Nigerians reported using AI tools to assist with their work, indicating growing integration of the technology into professional and business environments.

AI adoption is also strongly linked to entrepreneurship and career exploration in Nigeria. According to the report, 80% of Nigerians use AI tools to explore new business ideas or consider career changes, nearly double the global average of 42%.

Commenting on the report, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said the findings reflect how Nigerians are creatively applying AI to unlock opportunities in education, professional development, and economic activity.

“It’s inspiring to see how Nigerians are creatively and purposefully using AI to unlock new opportunities for learning, growth, and economic empowerment,” he said.

“This report doesn’t just show high adoption rates; it tells the story of a nation that is actively shaping its future with technology, using AI as a tool to accelerate progress and achieve its ambitions,” Kola-Ogunlade added.

Strong optimism around education and the future of AI

Optimism about AI’s impact on education remains high. The report found that 91% of Nigerians believe AI has a positive effect on learning and access to information, compared with 65% globally.

In addition, 95% of respondents said university students and educators are likely to benefit from AI tools.

Overall sentiment towards AI in Nigeria is largely positive. The report shows that 80% of Nigerians expressed excitement about the possibilities of artificial intelligence, compared with 20%who expressed concern.

Among frequent AI users, enthusiasm rises to 90%, reinforcing Nigeria’s strong confidence in the technology’s future.

What you should know

While Nigeria has been at the forefront of AI adoption, the country lacks the infrastructure to become AI powerhouse.

One major setback for AI development has been poor funding. According to the State of AI Policy in Africa 2025 report, while Nigeria excels in deploying AI initiatives, the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) suffers from a lack of dedicated funding.

Similarly, despite the increase in data centre investments witnessed in the last few years, Nigeria still does not currently have an AI-ready data centre.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty Nigeria, Engr. Ike Nnamani, while local data centres currently support cloud services, none is equipped for full-scale AI infrastructure.