The Lagos State Government has sealed the Ladipo Spare Parts Market along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road on the Apapa–Oshodi Expressway over repeated environmental violations.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post shared on X on Sunday.

The action forms part of the state’s ongoing enforcement drive to curb environmental degradation and illegal activities along major roads.

What the Lagos government said

According to Tokunbo Wahab, the market was shut for repeated acts of indiscriminate waste disposal and illegal street trading along the highway corridor.

“Lagos State government, this morning, sealed Ladipo Spare Parts Market along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) over repeated environmental infractions; indiscriminate refuse disposal on the median/highway and illegal street trading. #ZeroToleranceLagos,” he wrote.

The closure was aimed at enforcing compliance with environmental regulations and restoring order along the highway.

The enforcement exercise also aligns with the state’s efforts to improve sanitation, traffic flow and public safety on major roads.

Backstory

Ladipo Spare Parts Market, located in Mushin, is one of the largest automobile spare parts hubs in Lagos and attracts traders and buyers from across the state and beyond.

This is not the first time Lagos authorities have taken action against the market for similar issues, including indiscriminate refuse disposal and obstruction of traffic, with past closures followed by reopenings once compliance conditions were met

A few years ago, the Lagos State Government shut down the market in Mushin for several environmental offences, including reckless waste disposal, unhygienic conditions and non‑payment of waste bills, among others. The closure was meant to compel traders and market stakeholders to meet mandatory environmental standards before operations could resume.

That action was part of a broader enforcement wave that saw other major markets such as Oyingbo, Agbado Oke‑Odo and Alayabiagba temporarily sealed for similar infractions.

What you should know

Residential buildings in Ikota GRA were sealed by the state government for discharging wastewater into public drains, as part of enforcement on sanitation and wastewater violations that also affected hotels, churches and other facilities over the past year.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) sealed several entertainment and hospitality venues for persistent noise pollution and other environmental breaches, following multiple warnings that were ignored by their management.

The facilities spanned parts of Victoria Island, Elegushi Beach and Lekki Phase 1, and included Mania Lounge, Voda Beach Club and Meadow Hall School among others cited for repeated violations of environmental regulations.

LASEPA also sealed Light House Club on Admiralty Way, Lekki for failing to comply with noise pollution regulations after several notices were neglected, with the closure to remain in force until the club demonstrated compliance with noise control standards.