The Lagos State Government has sealed the Light House Club located on Admiralty Way in Lekki over reports of violation of the state’s noise pollution regulations.

The joint enforcement operation was carried out by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, also known as KAI, and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency.

This disclosure is contained in a post made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Water Resources and Environmental, Tokunbo Wahab, on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he stated that the action followed multiple warnings which were ignored by the club’s management.

Wahab stated that the closure would stand until the club fully meets environmental standards and receives confirmation from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency on their compliance with the approved noise levels.

What the Lagos State Commissioner is saying

Wahab, in his post, said, ‘’This morning, our joint enforcement team from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) took decisive action against Light House Club located on Admiralty Way in Lekki. The establishment was sealed for violating Lagos State noise pollution regulations, following multiple warnings that were disregarded by the management.

‘’The closure will remain in effect until the club management demonstrates full compliance with environmental standards. This includes implementing proper soundproofing measures, and LASEPA confirming their adherence to approved noise levels.

‘’We want to make it clear to all entertainment venues across Lagos that our environmental laws are not optional.’’

The commissioner further stated that the right of residents to peaceful enjoyment of their neighborhoods takes precedence over any business interest.

What you should know

In a related development, recall that barely two weeks ago, LASEPA had sealed off several establishments, including Mania Lounge, Voda Beach Club, and Meadow Hall School, for persistent noise pollution and repeated violations of environmental regulations.

The operation covered parts of Victoria Island, Elegushi Beach, and Lekki Phase 1, following multiple complaints and warnings.

Confirming the enforcement to the public, Tokunbo Wahab, via his X handle, stated that the affected businesses had refused to comply with previous directives issued by the agency.

The state government had also, in June, shut down Lobster Beach Club following verified complaints of noise pollution, marijuana smoking, illegal felling of palm trees, and indiscriminate use of fireworks on its premises.

The venue had drawn complaints from neighbors about repeated disturbances.

LASEPA had investigated and confirmed the infractions, which threatened public health and environmental safety. LASEPA subsequently shut down the facility to enforce regulations.