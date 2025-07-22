BTC hovered near the $115K mark after peaking at $120k+ in the past week.

The latest on-chain metrics suggest that a brief price dip could be upcoming.

However, the longer-term trend remains bullish.

Key signals from long-term holders and whale activity highlight that the current market dynamics of Bitcoin may indicate profit-taking and an upcoming correction.

A significant market pullback happens after increased selling pressure, as shown by the rising Whale-to-Exchange Ratio and higher Long-Term Holder SOPR.

The pioneer crypto asset is presently consolidating around $117K, with $116k being identified as key support points. This level has served as a pivotal battlefield where bears and bulls vie for dominance and decide the course of action

A more significant correction that might target the $103k region, which represents a 12 percent decline and corresponds with prior support zones, could be triggered by a confirmed break below $116K.

A downside risk is suggested by this scenario, which is consistent with historical trends after SOPR and whale activity surges. On the other hand, a price recovery and maintenance above the $122,000 resistance would disprove the bearish prediction and indicate fresh bullish momentum.

On-chain data shows Whales dump Bitcoin

This action would probably be taken in tandem with a decrease in pressure from Whales selling and profit-taking, creating a more positive market atmosphere.

Bitcoin Whales are increasing their selling activity, as suggested by the high W2E Ratio, which could drive prices lower even if spot markets seem calm. Traders and investors should watch this subtle shift in distribution signals closely. Because whales hold significant market influence, their activities are crucial to Bitcoin’s price movements.

The W2E Ratio offers insight into their intentions, where rising values typically mean they are preparing to sell. This behavior could signal larger market shifts since big sell orders impact price stability and liquidity. Monitoring this ratio helps market participants anticipate possible volatility and adjust strategies accordingly. It’s also important to combine traditional technical analysis with on-chain data for a comprehensive market outlook.

Recent data shows that Bitcoin holdings on centralized exchanges have increased to levels not seen since June 25. This rise in exchange balances often signals that traders might be locking in gains, which could mark the start of a distribution phase where more coins enter the market. Such a shift can weaken support on the buy side and lead to a temporary price pullback.

In past cycles, increases in exchange-held BTC often coincided with local peaks, as coins became more accessible to sellers. However, this single indicator shouldn’t be seen as a definitive sign of an imminent decline. Broader factors like liquidity, overall market sentiment, and underlying demand must also be considered.

Rising reserves might increase the perception of selling risk, but they don’t necessarily mean an ongoing uptrend will end. Any decline should be viewed within the bigger picture and is only significant if confirmed by major macroeconomic shifts or critical technical levels.

Bitcoin whale activity has also surged notably. The last two local tops occurred when whale inflows averaged over $75 billion per month. Between July 14 and July 18, whale wallet inflows increased by $17 billion, from $28 billion to $45 billion. This pattern suggests some whales could be taking profits at Bitcoin’s recent all-time highs.

On-chain data also shows short-term holders steadily accumulating Bitcoin, while long-term holders are selling.

This rotation often indicates exhaustion and late-stage rally behavior. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio for short-term holders is currently at 1.15, well below the typical profit-taking level of 1.35, implying there may still be room for price growth before a broader sell-off begins.