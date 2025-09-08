The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) on Monday, September 8, 2025, sealed EMCEL Court Phase I and Well Stock Apartments, both located on Lantana Avenue, Ikota GRA, Eti-Osa, for illegally discharging wastewater into public drains and the environment.

The disclosure was conveyed in an X post by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official account on Monday.

He explained that the enforcement action followed findings that the facilities were deliberately releasing untreated wastewater, which constituted a public nuisance, posed environmental risks, and endangered human health.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), on Monday, 8th September, 2025, sealed off EMCEL Court- Phase I, and Well Stock Apartments, both on Lantana Avenue, Ikota GRA, Eti-Osa, Lagos for deliberate discharge of wastewater into public drains and the environment thereby causing public nuisance, environmental pollution and endangering human life,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The Commissioner further urged Lagos residents to embrace proper wastewater management and hygiene practices, noting that this is critical to sustaining a safe and healthy environment across the state.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified its crackdown on environmental pollution, stepping up enforcement to ensure compliance with sanitation laws across the state.

Over the past year, numerous establishments—including churches, hotels, and industrial facilities in areas such as Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland—have been sealed for flouting environmental regulations.

In June 2025, the state government sealed a residential property at No. 59, Ajoke Okusanya Street, off Ago Palace Way in Okota, after it was found to be channeling raw sewage from a septic tank into the public drainage system.

Similarly, in September 2024, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) shut down several facilities, including Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, Celestial Church of God, a printing press, Charley’s Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel & Suites.

The enforcement drive has not been limited to residential or industrial properties. Major markets such as Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo were also temporarily closed until operators met the government’s sanitary and environmental requirements.

Fast food outlets, restaurants, and hotels have equally faced sanctions for discharging waste into public drains.